Telecom Analytics Market grows due to increasing demand for across the world

Telecom Analytics Market

Straits Research published a report based on the Telecom Analytics industry. The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. Then, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Telecom Analytics industry and has shared complete information about its various features.

The rapid growth of data within the telecom sector has facilitated an escalating demand for advanced analytics solutions. Data-driven analytics helps in delivering timely and accurate insights using data mining and predictive analytics. This technology, also termed as telecom analytics, aims to decrease operational costs and maximize profits by reducing fraud, increasing sales, and improving risk management.

Some of the key players in the global telecom analytics market are SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), EMC Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Wipro Limited (U.S), Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S), and Accenture Plc (Ireland).

Market Segmentation:

By Deployment, On-Premise, Cloud

By Application, Network Analytics, Customer Analytics, Market Analytics, Price Analytics, Service Analytics

By End User, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Others

