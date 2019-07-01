How is olive oil a best food?

Olive Oil has long been considered among the best foods to consume on a daily basis. It has high nutritional value and an abundance of wellness benefits that keeps the body stronger, gives it better immunity and improves overall health to a great extent.

Olive tree has been around ever since the dawn of civilization. The story of the dove and the olive branch is known to all. Even on a scientific basis, olive is believed to be one of the earliest trees to be domesticated and cultivated by human civilization, at least some 6,000 years ago. Ever since that time, it has been used extensively in several recipes to reap the many goodness factors it has.

To begin with, olive oil is stuffed with MUFA or monounsaturated fat, which helps keep the arteries unclogged, the blood flow clot-free and the level of LDL or bad cholesterols low. As a result, blood pressure and heart conditions stay within safety limits, with a much lesser chance of strokes or attacks or other related cardiovascular problems.

It is also rich in antioxidants like carotenoids and vitamin E which actively wage a war against the free radicals in the body. Free radicals are responsible for attacking healthy cells and start a chain reaction that can degenerate the cell walls and cell components, and in a larger quantity can even damage the DNA and cause cancer. Thus, regular consumption of olive oil not only stalls early aging of your body and skin, but even fights cancer in the same line of action.

By fighting cell degeneration, olive oil helps reduce the risks of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease as well. Brain health and cognitive memory is benefitted largely by daily intake of olive oil along with a healthy Mediterranean diet.

Not just the organs of the body, olive oil happens to have positive effects on the nerve, mind and bones as well. Several psychosomatic conditions such as depression and stress disorders have been successfully checked with inclusion of olive oil in the diet. There is also evidence that it brings up the quantity of calcium in the body, thereby improving bone density and prevent osteoporosis and other problems that arise from weak bones and skeletal structure.

While talking about bones and skeletons, it is important to consider that olive oil has anti-inflammatory properties as well. It has a compound called oleocanthal, which releases enzymes, which in turn help alleviate inflammatory and irritable conditions in the body, including rheumatoid arthritis.