Enjoy the Best Day Outing Packages at Best Western Resort Country Club

New Delhi, India, June 29, 2019- With the scorching summer, Best Western Resort Country Club, brings you its chillaxing day outing packages which encompass family day out, corporate day out, day picnic spots, adventure day out, and adventure camp for school kids. Here, you can celebrate your corporate success, spend some quality time with your family, and even hone your children’ adventure spirit. There are impeccable facilities which include Day out & Adventure Camp for Children, Corporate Parties, Dealers Meet, and Product Launches. Apart from this, among leisure facilities, there is Rain Dance, Swimming Pool, Bar, Cricket, Lawn Tennis, Badminton, and DJ dance for the adventure enthusiasts. When it comes to children, they are sneaky and fun-loving. For them, the resort has lovely pieces of attraction such as Horse, Camel & Goat Cart Rides, Potter’s Wheel, Magic Show, Puppet Show, and much more.

“We, at Best Western Resort Country Club, know your preferences and cherished exclusivity and endeavour to provide you with quality personalized service and the very best in every way. In return, we crave for what matters the most – a smile from you and your guests who linger and inspire,” said Mr Ranjit Goel, founder of Best Western Resort Country Club. “Our services are highly personalized and facilities are well-planned. We leave no stone unturned to make your adventure rocking and mesmerizing,” he further added.

With the special arrangement of welcome drinks such as tea, coffee, and cold drinks, the resort has got a multitude of options inside its perimeter. There are various delectable cuisines which include Veg. and Non-Veg. buffet for lunch and dinner. With its unmatched facilities, Best Western Resort has ranked # 1 Best Western Hotel in India for Excellence in International Quality & Service Standards for the calendar years 2010, 2014 and 2015.

About Best Western Country Resort Club:

Best Western Country Resort Club, a short drive away of 45 minutes from Delhi International Airport, is a luxurious and elegant resort which encompasses lush greenery all around besides rural ambience, inundated with mustard fields. The exclusive 4 star hotel and resort comprises 120 well-appointed deluxe garden facing rooms/suites and 10 state-of-the-art Conference / Banquet Halls. The indoor and outdoor leisure activities involve tennis and chess court, golf course, and a fishing lake. There is a mini amusement park which comprises a toy-train, animal rides, while the Gym & Spa cater to the absolute wellness of the vacationers. The vacationers who are all-in of all their day to day tiring activities and job pressure, it’s a great opportunity for them to enjoy the serene and captivating surroundings.