Agricultural Fumigants Market Worth 1,750.4 Million USD By 2023

The global Agricultural fumigants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 1,750.4 million by 2023. The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as growing adoption of improved agricultural practices and advancement in storage technology, growing reduction in arable land, rising need to increase agriculture production, increasing post-harvest losses, and high prevalence of pest attacks. However, stringent government regulations, human and environmental hazards with the use of chemical fumigants, growing organic farming and demand for organic foods, and increase in use of alternatives to chemical fumigants may hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

Browse in depth report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/agricultural-fumigants-market/

The global agricultural fumigants market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2016 and 2017), estimated current data (2018), and forecasts for 2023- by type (phosphine, chloropicrin, 1,3-dichloropropene, metam sodium, and others), by application (warehouse and soil), by form (liquid, solid, and gaseous), by crop type (grains and cereals, oilseeds &pulses, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornaments, and other), by pest control method (tarpaulin fumigation, structural fumigation (tent), vacuum chamber fumigation, and others). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.

This research report analyzes major geographies and provides comprehensive analysis of North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Spain, France, Italy, Germany, U.K., and RoE), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and RoLATAM), and Middle East & Africa. North-America captured a significant share of global market in 2017. The major share of this region is mainly due to growing reduction in arable land, adoption of improved agriculture practices, presence of key crop protection chemical manufacturers, huge production of cereals and grains, large number of warehouses and storage structures, and increasing need for sustainable agriculture.

Request sample report on: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4263

Scope of the Report:

Market by Type

• Phosphine

• Chloropicrin

• 1,3-Dichloropropene

• Metam Sodium

• Others

Market by Application

• Warehouse

• Soil

Market by Form

• Liquid

• Solid

• Gaseous

Market by Crop Type

• Grains and Cereals

• Oilseeds and Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Turf & Ornaments

• Other

Market by Pest Control Method

• Tarpaulin Fumigation

• Structural Fumigation (Tent)

• Vacuum Chamber Fumigation

• Others

Market by Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Spain

o France

o Italy

o Germany

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe (RoE)

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

• Rest of World

o Latin America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Chile

 Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

o Middle East and Africa

The major players operating in the global agricultural fumigants market are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Syngenta International AG (Switzerland), Nufarm Limited (Australia), AMVAC Chemical Corporation (U.S.), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), BASF SE (Germany), UPL Limited (India), Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), Isagro S.p.A. (Italy), Arkema Group (France), Solvay Group (Belgium), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), DEGESCH America, Inc. (U.S.), Reddick Fumigants, LLC. (U.S.), and Vietnam Fumigation J.S. (Vietnam).

Contact Info:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Khushal

Email: sales@meticulousresearch.com

Contact Sales- +91-744-7780008