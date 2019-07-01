3D Display Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Industry Growth and Segments by Forecast to 2023

3D Display Market Synopsis:

Globally, the 3D display market is expected to grow from USD 54.84 billion in 2017 to USD 150.81 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period 2018–2023. 3D display technology provides a sense of depth and three-dimension visualization to user. 3D display is a trending technology in various fields such as education, defense, engineering simulation, photography, video, and gaming. High adoption of 3D display in entertainment and gaming industry and increasing sales of TV devices, monitors, smart-phones, and tablets drives the 3D display market. However, higher cost and lack of 3D content may limit the market growth. With rapid advances in the electronics, optics, laser technology, and photonics, true 3D display technologies are making their way into the market.

Key players in the market have adopted strategies such as R&D, cooperation, partnership, collaboration, product launch, and acquisition to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. In future, the market for smartphones, tablets, and monitors is expected to dominate in terms of technology, gaming experience, and graphics. On the basis of technology, OLED technologies are expected to dominate the 3D Display Market during forecast period. OLED technology is more advanced as compared to LED in terms of energy efficiency, picture quality, and design flexibility. 3D display technology has applications in the healthcare sector, aiding doctors to diagnose more accurately and provide in-depth information to perform surgeries with precision. 3D display is also used in advertising industry to attract customers with more realistic images and messages.

Major Key Players:

The Key players in the 3D display market are LG Corporation (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), AU Optronics Corporation (Taiwan), Coretec Group, Inc. (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) among others.

Segmentation:

Regional Analysis:

The global market for 3D display system is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of 3D display market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market for 3D display in the forecast period. China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominates the 3D display market in Asia-Pacific where 3D display market has been proliferating with the presence of tier 1 players such as Sony Corporation and LG Corporation, and better infrastructure to support emerging technologies. Asia-Pacific has a largest adoption and utilization rate of smartphones & tablets which may account for the largest market share.

Intended Audience:

Original Device manufacturers (OEMs)

Technology standards organizations,

Forums, alliances, and associations

Analysts and strategic business planners

Research organizations

Technology investors

Governments, financial institutions, and investment communities

