Selecting Your Wedding Budget（2019）

Your wedding is one of the most important days of your life. You would obviously want it to be special and memorable. That, however, does not imply that you can afford to empty the savings from your bank balance on it. As a smart bride to be, you can plan your wedding in such a way that you cut down on unnecessary expenditure. Presetting a budget will help ensure that you don’t overspend and regret it later. If your folks are paying for a part of the wedding, ask them to specify the budget they have in mind. If you and your fiancé are paying for the wedding without any financial assistance, take a hard look at your savings, and come up with an amount which both of you would feel comfortable spending. Avoiding unrealistic demands and being practical in certain aspects is the key to managing the budget.wedding accessories cost

It wouldn’t hurt to fix a budget, even if you can afford to spend lavishly. You can gift each other an extended honeymoon or have a holiday with the amount saved. A low-cost wedding does not mean compromising on style and comfort. Sticking to a budget requires you to use your imagination and think outside the box. You can always ask friends and family to pitch in with ideas, while you do your own research. With the combined efforts of everyone, your wedding can be an occasion to remember for all.bridal hair accessories

Ways to be constructive in your spending:.

List the various expenses and assign a priority to each item on the list. Categorise the items in your wedding wish list into what you must have, what would be good to have and what you can do without. Allocate a percentage of your expenses to each important aspect, which should be a defined amount. Be prepared to reallocate funds if you overshoot expense in a category and spread it out over the other categories.

The smartest move would be to start planning early. As an early bird, you can easily get the worm. When you have considerable time at hand, you can browse multiple options, compare shops and negotiate till you get the best deals.Top 10 Things Wear To Wedding

Wedding planner

Right at the beginning, opt for the services of a professional wedding planner. Discuss your wedding budget with them. Planners have contacts and expertise which can prove to be immensely useful in getting you get discounts that will keep your expenses under control. Your planner will help you save effort as well as money by helping you get in touch with a network of service providers within the budget you specify.

Wedding date

The date of your wedding also needs to be factored in as part of your wedding expenditure. A technique that is most commonly used is to get married in an off season. Another option is to get married on a weekday if you choose to get married during the wedding season This will make it easier to book a venue and negotiate prices. The service providers and vendors will also be more attentive and accommodating considering you will be one of their few clients at that time.

Wedding invitations

When selecting wedding invitations look for those which serve the purpose and are cost effective. Alternatively, you can design your own invitations by purchasing blank stationary in the desired colour and personalise the words. Response cards and thank you cards also need to be considered when setting your wedding budget. You can design these along with your invitation cards. It is good manners to acknowledge presents and those who have taken the time to attend your wedding.

Guest list

The number of guests is directly proportional to the expense of your wedding. It is the biggest piece in your wedding expense pie. Cut down on your guest list if you would like to save some costs. Share the day with your nearest and dearest ones. Avoid inviting those who are acquaintances and haven’t spoken to you in a long while. Remember, while you may want everyone to share your happiness, each additional guest adds a definitive figure to your wedding budget.

Travel and Accommodation

Rent all the cars for the wedding from the same individual or company so as to get a good deal. Request your close friends who have cars to pick up family and friends if required, to further curtail costs.

You may have dreams of going in a limousine; however you can consider renting out a slightly smaller car. Still better, you could decorate the most luxurious car available in the family and put it to good use. After all, you will use the car for only about an hour or so and this alone can help release the burden on your wedding budget..

Wedding dress

Dresses can cost you a bomb, if you don’t take care in making a choice keeping your wedding budget in mind. Keep an eye out for clearance sales, which will help you pick stuff that you like at discounted prices. You can purchase a plain gown and use your ideas to accessorise it with lace, sequins, beads, etc. If you have your heart set on being draped in the most gorgeous looking designer wedding gown, consider renting one of these. If you are working with a budget and don’t wish to settle on an off the rack dress, this option could work out well for you. Even if you do not have a budget in mind, don’t purchase a dress instantly after trying it on. Visit different stores to get a better idea and compare the dress styles, fabrics and prices before selecting one. A little extra effort taken here will ensure that you look like a princess without burning a hole through your pocket.

The Venue

The ceremony and reception venue is the second vital factor, after the guest list, which contributes to your wedding expense. The venue is usually chosen depending on the number of guests invited to your wedding. A home wedding can be the key driver in lowering the cost of your wedding. So, make sure you use the space if you have it. Select a venue after ensuring it has all the necessary facilities such as tables, chairs, in house venue decorator, etc. Having everything under one roof will save the cost of searching for each of these separately and negotiating their hire cost. Make sure you are not paying more for the venue because it is in demand on a particular date or during a season. Consider an alternative date, if the venue is available at a more cost effective rate.

Floral Decoration

A grandiose entrance, fancy table centrepieces, a beautiful backdrop for the couple, the bouquets carried by the bride and bridesmaids; all contribute to the cost of decoration. Using flowers that are in season and purchasing them in bulk will help to save a chunk of your expense. Alternatively consider using balloons which are just as colourful and look festive as well.

Theme

Wedding themes are designed to stand out and add a personal touch to the event. This in turn means it would add to your expenses. However, that does not mean your wedding would be any less memorable if you do not have a theme.