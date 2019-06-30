King Products Launches New Learning Management System

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Fall River, MA, [30th June 2019]– King Products, a development firm in Massachusetts is pleased to announce its newest Learning Management System named LMS King Professional. The newest product is equipped with what users need to have an efficient and comprehensive e-learning system. In fact, all aspects of Joomla! Learning is handled in their newest product, so users don’t need to worry about making sure accreditation and full training happens. With LMS King Professional, all are available in one place.

More and more people are aware that online learning is the future of education. Learners have already entered the spans of the World Wide Web a long time ago and move forward, never looking back. Today, more and more educational establishments and institutions prefer a new education approach and develop e-learning websites. That’s why King Products have been redefining excellence in catering to the demands of their clients.

With King Products’ LMS Professional, users don’t need to worry about complicated and stressful manuals and menus. As an alternative, a simple-to-use and intuitive Wizard will bring the user through the procedure step-by-step. This will get rid of the obstacles to learning, so they can focus on delivery. What’s more, all the user need to get started is already given in a convenient download. The good thing here is that there won’t be any physical software to consider, allowing for instant access.

According to Robert Joyce, owner of King Products, “Our Pro version is equipped with all the necessary extensions to operate a fully-featured online education program. For instance, it features a user statisticsplugin, whichis included for reporting purposes. That automates the reporting procedure, saving the user significant time.”

Another feature included in the LMS is messaging, allowing complete communication and hassle-free management of any queries or concerns, which might arise. Users can also find a chat module, letting them have instant communication when they require it the most. The job of the user is now made a lot simpler with chat functionality.

The fully featured Joomla LMS Professional version of King Products’ system enhances ease of use, communication and makes course delivery as well as accreditation efficient and systematic. That offers the user total peace of mind, which comes with understanding it is all-professional. With the newest LMS King Professional, online learning is now accessible in one place.

About King Products

King Products is a development firm in Massachusetts. Founded by Robert Joyce in 2004, the company aims to redefine excellence in catering to the requirements of their clients. Their passion is in creating LMS, SEO, and web development.

Contact: Robert Joyce

Company: King Products

Address: 385 Columbia St, Fall River, Massachusetts 02721

Contact Number: +1 (845) 233-6548

Email: rob@king-products.net

Website: www.king-products.net

