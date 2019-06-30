Buy meenakari jewellery online

The increased requirement for Meenakari jewelry in the past few years has certainly proven the growing charm for this art. Available in both traditional and modern designs, it is becoming the first decision for jewelry lovers.

Bridal jewellery gains the maximum awareness of all because of its exquisite designs and the aura mounted on it gives a charismatic look to the bride. Even so, the modern age brides prefer fresh designs and styles that give a perfect blend of the modern and traditional overall look. This is accomplished by Meenakari jewellery. Meenakari jewellery is used to beautifully express various designs and occasions and give an exquisite look to the bride.

Meenakari jewelry is used to beautifully express various themes and occasions and give an exquisite look to it. This is one of the most applauded features of the Meenakari approach which distinguishes it from others.

Meenakari works could also be used along with Kundan jewelry which gives an amazing look to the Indian brides. The use of numerous precious and semi precious gemstone in the Meenakari art uplifts the appearance of the Meenakari jewelry to an excellent level. These designs are in a way that anybody can wear it to add that glamorous touch to one’s personality. A sensible way to maintain Meenakari jewellery is to clean it with lemon and tamarind so its color remains intact.

Meenakari jewellery producers need to be very skilled because it is an elaborate step by step process that will require a high degree of craftsmanship. Meenakari work basically includes the decorating of the piece of metal or metal jewellery with vibrant enamel work and with a lac base with an array of colours and stunning designs.

Meenakari involves a number of techniques of ornately decorating the jewelry piece with colors and patterns using enamel colors. Much like Kundan technique, Meenakari could be implemented in the face of the piece, with the back left plain or decorated with a stamp. Meenakari can be combined with Kundan setting with the front of the jewelry, which exposes the entire front surface of the stones, and back is embellished with enamel.

Meenakari can be carried out on gold, silver, copper or bronze using the firing procedure for fusing glass into the metal. Gold has been used traditionally for Meenakari Jewellery as it holds the enamel better, lasts longer and its luster brings out the colors of the enamels.