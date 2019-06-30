10 Essential Tips to Find That Perfect Corporate Gift(2019)

Your esteemed clients, loyal customers and amazing employees are your most valuable asset. The right gift chosen with care and attention will strengthen relationships, whether to reward achievement or celebrate success. Why settle for an ordinary gift when you can impress with the extraordinary?

I have put together the essential tips to find that corporate gift.

Just read on

1) Must Always Select A Quality Gift

First and foremost, you should select a gift that you would be proud to put your company name on. Your customer and clients are most likely to take your gift as a reflection of how you view and value relationship with them.

If your first impression looking at the gift, is drifting towards it being inexpensive or commonly available stuff, chances are that they will see the exact same way.

2) Always & Always Check Corporate Policies

Believe it or not, many organizations and government offices have a gift policy either prohibiting a gift altogether or a limit around the value of the gift. Be sure to check for it before hand, and to plan accordingly.

This check will not only help your company in avoiding unnecessary expense toward these gifts, but to make alternate arrangement as per allowed policies.

3) Must Consider Cultural Differences

You may replicate professional practices and work culture irrespective of geographical boundaries, but a culture is inherited locally and you should always double consider cultural differences when selecting a gift.

For instance, a wine hamper may be accepted without doubt and classified as a great gift in western parts of the world, it may raise some eyebrows in India. Unless you are absolutely sure, avoid picking something just because it works someplace else.

4) Should Select Gift For Celebrations Locally

Year end holiday & festivals are surely the favorite times to send that gift acknowledging & rewarding your relationships with your clients, customers and employees.

But one should remember that people have celebrations at different times of the year and you should plan & budget accordingly. For instance thanksgiving may be one of the biggest festivals celebrated in United States, but Diwali is undoubtedly a star festival as far as gifting is concerned in India.

5) Avoid Gifts That Are Too Specific

While selecting a gift, stay away from something that may be too specific to one’s personal taste and habits. For instance you can easily calculate the odds of someone liking your cigarette box or bar set. In the end, It wont even matter how expensive or great quality it was.

If possible, try picking something that is gender neutral. Theoretically, selecting a gift each for she is equivalent of selecting two perfect gifts within the same price range.such as clutch purse

6) Get A Unique Gift

It can be safely assumed that you are not the only one giving a gift to the person on your list. Giving something unique will surely help your gift have more impact.

It can be safely assumed that you are not the only one giving a gift to the person on your list. Giving something unique will surely help your gift have more impact.

If you really come to think of it, how many desk kits or clocks can a person use? Pick something as unique as your brand. Nowadays most of the clients prefer to go for customized corporate gift hampers. There can't be a better and safer option to pick that perfect unique

7) Personalized Gift

It is perfectly human to feel special after receiving a gift that was customized for you. Putting down a mark of the recipient, may be via their initials or something is sure cheer them up.

Additionally, it is going show them how much thought you had put in selecting that gift specially for them. For instance, just think of a simple scenario wherein, if you were given 10 diaries on the new years’, with just one having your name neatly printed in the front. Which of those 10 will be the first one you would use?

8) Classic Gift Does Wonders In Creating That Instant Connection!

There are a few things which works pretty much all the time! A classic dry fruits assortment box or a Sweets or Chocolate box is must have on all of your lists for Diwali corporate gifts and New Year corporate gifts. A quality edible assortment combined with other products beautifully presented as a gift hamper, is sure to do wonders for you.

9) Spend On Packaging And Presentation

A gift is as good as it looks. Remember the packaging of the gift is as important as choosing the perfect corporate gift. It is definitely worth spending time on the presentation and packaging of the gift.

10) Work With An Expert To Get That Perfect Gift

Unless you are absolutely sure about what to choose, you should work with an expert and professional at a company specializing in corporate gifts. They will not only help you in selection but also assist you with every step of your order.