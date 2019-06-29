Sending files via SMS using Bulk SMS Services

The digital world that we live in today is truly an ideal example of technology inheritance. The denizens of this world have open heartedly accepted the new-age technologies and are now accustomed to the ease that comes along.

The traces of this acceptance are also seen in the business world. Various business units are now adopting methods and techniques that get in line with providing comfort to the target audience and raise new pillars of business communication. Sending files Via SMS is one such example.

Why is bulk messaging?

With the blossoming mobile technology and the advent of enhanced telecommunication networks, SMS communication has become the most widely used method of communication among the smart denizens of the digital world.

As the recent survey made on the affirmation of SMS, it is observed that approximately 95 percent of mobile users prefer the exchange of information using short messaging services or SMS.

The preference of SMS is mainly over all other kinds of communication methods including voice calls, electronic mails, physical interactions, etc. Further, the survey states that around 97 percent of messages are read by the recipients just within 3 minutes of message delivery.

This makes SMS communication the quickest interacting and data exchange method. Taking into consideration business communication the significance of messaging manifolds hundred layers.

Since, Business communication is purely based on having a meaningful interaction between business houses and their target audiences, bulk SMS services or plainly known as bulk messaging proves to be the most appropriate business marketing and communication technique.

Enshrining bulk messaging with SMS Attachments::

Understanding the significance of bulk messaging and its need in the current era, one can easily comment that bulk messaging is a business marketing technique that is here to stay and prosper in the business world.

Adding the dimension of Send SMS attachments within bulk messages shall provide business houses with a new way of interacting with the target audience and sharing their business word.

As the name indicates, SMS attachments are the files, images or any informative detail that can be sent in the SMS along with the regular text. These attachments majorly include PDF, word files, excels, pictures (.jpg, .png), audios, directive links, gifs (.gif), and many more.

Keeping the essence of brevity, anything that is intended to promote a business can be sent as SMS attachments. The intended business houses can endlessly explore the potential and possibilities with text attachments. By sending SMS attachments the business houses are facilitated to share their business words, products, and services, offers, promotions, etc is a way which is more than just regular text messages.

As per the recent studies on SMS attachments, it is articulated that the attachments entice modern day recipients to the fullest and prove to get the highest possibilities of converting leads into business.

Adding further to the perks of using SMS attachments is that files can be shared really quickly. Often there are situations where important documents, brochures, excel files must be shared with the target audiences.

These audiences include both, internal organizational individuals and external vendors, customers, clients, etc. The intended business house can quickly deliver links and documents along with bulk text messages.

Owing to the same cost yet added benefits::

Knowing about sending file via SMS might entice you as a business unit and you surely wish to harness the benefits of SMS attachments within your business marketing architecture. But the story does not end here. It shall be noteworthy to know that messages with SMS attachments cost the same as regular bulk messages.

Yes, you read it right! It is a myth that messages with SMS attachments are expensive and do not fit in the economical bandwidth of business marketing. Rather the fact is that bulk messages with SMS attachments cost equivalent as the regular bulk messages.

Thus, in this fresh age business marketing, sending solitary text messages can be a wise choice but adding attachments along with the plain texts will make your business message much more appealing and useful for the recipients.