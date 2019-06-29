GM Carpet Care and Services Offers Online Quotes

Toms River, New Jersey- June 29, 2019- GM Carpet Care and Services is pleased to announce their online feature for requesting quotes. The top-rated carpet care experts for more than 40 years, has made it a breeze to get an estimate any time, by visiting their website, https://gmservicesnj.com/.

When filling out the online form, customers will supply their name, address, contact information, and what services they would like to have completed. While services can still be ordered by calling their Toms River office at 732-929-9669, the online feature allows customers to request a quote anytime, day or night. The added convenience is just one more way, GM Carpet Care and Services goes above and beyond for customer service

GM Carpet Care and Services offers many excellent services to residential and commercial customers in the Toms River area. While their specialty is carpet cleaning and repair, they do provide upholstery cleaning, as well as stone and tile cleanings. GM Services is proudly IICRC certified, insured, and bonded in over twenty areas of the cleaning trades in Ocean and Monmouth County in New Jersey.

Using the best industrial equipment available, GM Services can remove the toughest stains from a variety of materials. They have great success with eliminating pet odors as well with their pre-treating process. GM Services uses a truck-mounted system for their steam cleaning service. In addition to steam cleaning, dry cleaning,bonnet cleaning, and shampooing are available.

Those that are interested in services will find that the quality of service far surpasses any experience they may have had in the past with other professional carpet and upholstery companies. As a company dedicated to delivering the best customer service possible, GM Carpet Care and Services backs this with a promise. If services don’t meet expectations, the customer doesn’t pay. An owner or manager is sent out to every job, to guarantee each customer gets the best results possible.

It is their commitment to customers and their continued belief in going above and beyond, that makes GM Carpet Care and Services the best choice for carpet cleaning, area rug cleaning, carpet repairs, upholstery cleaning, and tile cleaning in the Toms River and surrounding areas. To get a quote today, visit their website. A member of their team will reach out within 24-hours.

