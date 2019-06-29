Cryo Innovations Receives the Nation’s First U.S. Government GSA Contract for Whole Body Cryotherapy—Offering Military Personnel and Veterans Fast and Safe Relief for Chronic Pain

Offering relief from inflammation in just three minutes, the XR Cryotherapy Chamber will give United States military personnel a distinct advantage

Newport Beach, CA – USA – U.S. military personnel will now be able to experience safe, drug-free muscle recovery, and chronic pain relief due to a new government contract with Cryo Innovations. The Newport Beach company is the first cryotherapy manufacturer to be approved for a Federal General Services Administration (GSA) contract to supply the U.S. Military, and any government facility, with whole body cryotherapy.

“We are pleased to partner with V.P. International Supply to provide the U.S. government, military and veterans a safe, affordable cryotherapy solution. We’ve seen the results of the XR on hundreds of athletes. Now, our service men and women will have a serious competitive advantage,” says Cryo Innovations CEO and founder, Keith Scheinberg.

Known for its many health benefits, the cryotherapy whole-body treatment is used to reduce inflammation and promote recovery from tissue damage. When the body is exposed to minus 230 degrees Fahrenheit temperature, it reacts by releasing anti-inflammatory proteins and endorphins, thus supercharging the blood. Following a whole body cryotherapy treatment, individuals often experience immediate relief from joint and muscle pain, improved energy, better sleep quality and increased flexibility that lasts for hours, even days. Other benefits can include a reduction in symptoms of anxiety and depression and skin rejuvenation.

About Cryo Innovations

Founded by Keith Scheinberg in 2015, Cryo Innovations, Inc. has quickly become the industry standard in Cryotherapy—providing the safest, most technologically advanced cryotherapy chamber on the market. Launched in 2017, the revolutionary “made in the U.S.” XR Cryotherapy sauna runs on a cloud-based Android tablet with a built-in Point of Sale, dual-fingerprint authorizations, a tablet and a web-based portal that can accommodate up to 1,000 storefronts. Each chamber is self-regulated by 8+ safety features—including an emergency shut-off, oxygen sensor, head sensor, fingerprint authorization, and operator-required operation. Cryo Innovations is one of the nation’s leading suppliers of Cryotherapy chambers to gyms, salons, chiropractors, and other facilities. The company is based in Newport Beach, California. For inquiries or to purchase, please call (888) 431-2796 or visit www.CryoInnovations.com. For media inquiries, please contact Anita S. Lane at 313.447.9083 or AnitaSLane@SenseiCommunications.com.