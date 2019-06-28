Wins SMS Marketing with SMPP Services

May it is a small or medium scaled business house or a mammoth business industry, business communication is an integral part of every organization.

Knowing the importance of business communication, these organizations always look for potential business marketing techniques which can allure mass communication with the target audiences in the best possible mannerism.

Bulk messaging using SMPP Service is one such marketing technique that has emerged recently in the field of business marketing and terms to remain for the long run.

Detailing SMPP Protocol and Services

Speaking in technical linguistics, SMPP protocol is an open, industry-standard protocol that ensures bulk messaging for business houses. Using this telecommunication protocol the two SMPP entities namely,

SMPP servers and SMPP client entities can exchange short messaging services (or better known as SMS) in a quick and effective manner. While the SMPP servers are the central entities in the entire process of SMPP application communication, business applications and software play the role of client-side entities.

Adding further, SMPP service providers offer SMPP services that can be used to Trans-receive messages to and from UTMS, GSM, CDMA, TDMA, and iDEN cellular networks.

Developed by the SMPP forum, this protocol is based on level 7 TCP/IP protocol libraries and is widely accepted throughout the world owing to its idealized telecommunication standards and principles.

The primal profit of using these ready to apply libraries lies in the fact that developers can directly develop client entities with these libraries and yet not bother themselves with the intricate details of port programming and TCP/IP protocols.

Further, the usage of level 7 TCP/IP protocol ensures prompt and quick reception and delivery of messages to and from the mobile operator networks. With universally accepted standards used by SMPP Server Provider, the average throughput of SMPP services is 300 messages per second.

Thus, the business units can send up to 300 short messages per second using the potential of SMPP servers.

Winning over ReSTFUL Services

As stated earlier, SMPP services are developed using international standards and protocols. Harnessing these globally accepted protocols help in putting SMPP services into complete use of the intended business organization.

Enhanced Throughputs

Considering the fact that SMPP services use level 7 TCP/IP protocol at its core, the business organizations are featured to send and receive bulk messages to millions of target audiences within a single day.

This target audience mainly includes business’s potential customers and existing clients, business stakeholders and employees along with all other business acquaintances.

Unlike ReSTFUL services (a commonly used abbreviation for Representational State Transfer), SMPP services can foster high throughput. In the case of the former services, an intricate mechanism of multithreading is required to increase the throughput which often disheartens the business users.

Keeping technical states in mind, using SMPP services and protocol over ReSTFul services increase the overall bulk messaging communication by 150 percent.

Managing security

While taking into consideration business communication one must put utmost attention on managing securities. SMPP services unburden the business from this responsibility.

Unlike ReSTFUL services, SMPP services are pretty flexible in managing securities. Thus, one can easily establish VPN connections and set system IPs in SMPP architecture using pre-defined procedures.

In complete contrast, the ReSTFUL applications are public and thus hold no scope for VPN, etc. While trans-reception of humongous bulk messages, this can prove to be a disadvantage on the hand of ReST APIs.