Terrelonge Recordings Release Catalog on Soundcloud.com

Terrelonge Recordings has started to release its catalog of artist, beats, podcast shows now that SoundCloud has caught up to time in treating artist fairly. To increase streaming on all platforms, Terrelonge intents to put together a digital strategy for its products.

The company products will support independent artists who are looking for assistance in getting royalties for streaming.

To listen to the catalog of music visit any of the following streaming platforms.

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/longe-mag/sets/terrelonge-recordings-playlist

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5osmvDjg2S2xuZMXnPOITn/a>

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/music/album/Omeil_Reggae_Sweetheart?id=Byk4uld6meihq4l7ecq5z3e73jy

Tidal: https://listen.tidal.com/album/9655869

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/longe-radio-show-hot-tops-on-business-fashon-entertainment/id1397166630

and many more.

The catalog will have over 100 songs, radio shows, beats, and clips. New materials will be added weekly to the Terrelonge Recordings catalog as they are released. Terrelonge Recordings/ Longe Management aims to go back from the very beginning to distribution early releases that have never been heard by its fans. The primary location for getting this great content is https://soundcloud.com/longe-mag/sets/terrelonge-recordings-playlist.

For more information visit:

http://www.longemagazine.com