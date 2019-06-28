Organize a Corporate Event That Everyone Remembers – Spinoff Event

Corporate events have a reputation for being boring and a drag. That doesn’t have to be the case. With the right planning and the proper execution, you can put together a corporate event that is the right mix of fun and learning and doesn’t bore your employees. You can achieve this by using the following steps to ensure that you get things right.

Planning is everything!

With the power to organize an event, comes great responsibility. If you have the opportunity to host a corporate event at your workplace, make the most of it. To help you with that planning is a crucial aspect. Leaving things to the last minute is probably a bad idea. If you want good speakers, it’s essential that you plan the line-ups months in advance because it’s highly likely that they would have other commitments closer to the event date. Another important aspect of planning is to keep in mind your audience. Understanding your audience can help you put together something that is curated, especially for them. Is this an audience of creative minds? They will probably like something that’s hands on. Or does the audience manage people? They would want to hear a senior manager talk.

Get all your resources in one place!

Corporate Event Management requires you to have connections that you can leverage to get everything in place and don’t end up exceeding the budget. Corporate events mean that there will be an allocated budget that cannot be exceeded, but you don’t want to compromise the quality of your event because of it. Making a list of old vendors that the company has previously employed and those will probably be willing to give discounts for a big event is a good idea. Research can help you a lot here. Find connections within the company to invite speakers and guests that will be valuable to the attendees. Pool all your resources for catering vendors, decoration vendors, and potential guests much in advance.

Follow Up to avoid falling through!

Following up with vendors and speakers or workshop organizers a few days before the event is a must. You don’t want someone to back out from a commitment at the last minute and rain on your parade. Make sure that you have all the bills physically and have sent out the official invites. At this point, it would also be a good idea to create a little hype. Get some posters on the information boards, and an attractive RSVP email sent out. You can also reach out to people through the grapevine. Highlight the things that will be attractive to the audience and make sure you capitalize on those to get people to come. Most importantly, plan the event in a way that gives people sufficient breaks in between workshops and speakers so that they have time to networks and relax.

Hire professionals!

