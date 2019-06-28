Opportunities in the global non-woven textile for composites market to reach $3.4 billion by 2024

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the non-woven textile market for composite applications looks promising with opportunities in the wind energy, transportation, marine, construction, and aerospace & defense industries. The non-woven textile for composites market is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of composites in different end use industries and performance benefits of non-woven textiles as it offers better drapablity and delamination in composite structures.

In this market, non-crimp textiles, chopped stand mat (CSM), and chopped filament mat (CFM) are utilized to manufacture various composite end products. Lucintel forecasts that, non-crimp textile will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use in wind energy, transportation, and aerospace industries.

Within the non-woven textile market, wind energy will remain the largest end use industry by both value and volume. Aerospace & Defense is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials and replacement of woven textiles.

Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume due to the presence of major composite component manufacturers for wind energy and transportation. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of end use industries.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes the development of defect control technology in textile production. Owens Corning, Jushi, Sigmatex, Saertex, and SGL are among the major suppliers of composites non-woven textile.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global non-woven textile market by end use industry, product type, material type, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast and Opportunity Analysis”. The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast of the global non-woven textile market by end use industry, product type, material type, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Wind Energy

• Transportation

• Marine

• Construction

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others

By Product Type [Volume (Kilotons) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Non-Crimp Textiles

• CSM/CFM

By Material Type [Volume (Kilotons) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber

• Natural Fiber and Others

By Region [Volume (Kilotons) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This 116-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers following 10 key questions:

Q. 1. How big are the opportunities for the global composites non-woven textile market by end use industry (aerospace & defense, transportation, wind energy, marine, construction, and others), by product type (non crimp textiles and CSM/CFM), by material type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and natural fiber and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?