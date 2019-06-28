Opportunities for the global stent market to reach $10.8 billion by 2024

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global stent market looks promising with opportunities in the segments of hospital and ambulatory surgical centers. The global stent market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures and rising adoption of technological advancements in an effort to reduce treatment duration for high risk conventional surgical patients.

In this market, coronary stents and peripheral vascular stents are the main types of stents used in interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the coronary stent segment will show above average growth during the forecast period due to increasing cases of cardiovascular disorders.

Within the global stent market, the drug eluting stent segment will remain the largest market by technology during the forecast period due to low restenosis rate after surgery. Bioreabsorbable stent is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its property of getting absorbed in the body.

By material, the global stent market is segmented into metal and polymer. The polymer segment is expected to remain the largest segment in the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include increasing use of bioreabsorbable stent, increasing adoption of co-polymers as raw materials, and increasing adoption of bifurcated stents. Abbott Laboratory, Boston Scientific, Medtronic public limited company, C R Bard, Cook Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Cardinal Health Inc. are among the major suppliers of stents.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global stent market by product type, material, technology, end use, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Stents Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global stent market by product type, material, technology, end use, and region, as follows:

By Product Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Coronary Stents

• Peripheral Vascular Stents

By Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Metal

• Polymer

By Technology [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Bare Metal Stents

• Drug Eluting Stents

• Bioreabsorbable Stents

By End Use [Value ($ Million)]:

• Hospital

• Ambulatory Surgical Center

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

• North America

− United States

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− France

− United Kingdom

− Italy

− Spain

• APAC

− China

− India

− Japan

• ROW

− Brazil

This 188-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global stent market by product type (coronary stent and peripheral vascular stent), material (metal and polymer), technology (bare metal stent, drug eluting stent, and bioreabsorbable stent), end use (hospital and ambulatory surgical center), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?