In this article let us discuss the Menopause, perimenopause and their symptoms

Menopause

Menopause is a phase in women’s life when the menstrual periods cease permanently. After this phase, a woman can no longer fertile or menstruate Here are the symptoms of menopause.

– Irregular periods

– Vaginal Dryness

– Lower fertility

– Night sweating

– Urinary problems

– Breast shrinkage

– Emotional disorders

– Hot flashes

Perimenopause

Perimenopause is a phase that begins several years before menopause. During this phase, the ovaries slowly begin to produce less estrogen. Usually, it starts when the woman is in her 40s. It can also start earlier. Here are the symptoms of perimenopause.

– Mood swings

– Urine leakage

– Discomfort during sex

– Fatigue

– Spotting after sex

– Spotting in between periods

If you have any of the following symptoms and want to know more about this, Consult the top London Gynaecologist Dr.Sarah Hussan to clear your queries regarding Menopause and Perimenopause issues