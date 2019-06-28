Linen Fabric Market by Usage, Manufacturer, Sales and Forecast, 2026

Linen fabric refers to the textile derived from flax plant fibers used for products such as bedsheets, towels, bedsheets, and table clothes. Since a decade, there has been a phenomenal growth in the usage of linen clothes, which include shirts, trousers, blazers, and similar others. The fabric is considered to be more lustrous, comfortable, and durable compared to cotton. Moreover, linen fibers are less affected by heat and sun, compared to other fabrics.

Excessive comfort offered by linen clothes owing to their property to absorb and quickly remove perspiration is amongst primary factors that drive the linen apparel market. Moreover, linen apparels are perceived as high-quality, premium clothes and thus worn as lifestyle clothing. High cost of linen products, compared to other fabrics and lack of elasticity in the linen fabric (leading to breakage of threads on folding/creasing at same place) restrain the market growth.

Linen fabric market is segmented, based on usage, namely as clothing, bed linen, towels, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated as specialty stores, large & small retail stores, and others. The market is analyzed based on regions, which include North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. Europe was the largest market for linen fabric in 2015; however, China is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

Several high-end companies operating in the clothing market have diversified in the linen clothing business/strengthened their product line to gain competitive advantage. The key players profiled in the report include Banana Republic, Peacock Alley, Ralph Lauren, Levi Strauss & Co., Michael Kors, American Eagle, Tommy Hilfiger, H&M, and China Linen Textile Industry Ltd.

Key Benefits

The report includes extensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the linen fabric market.

Projections and factors that affect the market for the period 2016-2022 are included.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative market trends to help the stakeholders understand the situations prevailing in the market.

SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various geographies.

Linen Fabric Market Key Segments

By Usage

Apparel

Bed linen

Towels

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

Key Players

Banana Republic

Peacock Alley

Ralph Lauren

H&M

Levi Strauss & Co.

Michael Kors

American Eagle

Tommy Hilfiger

Other players in the value chain include