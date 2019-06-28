Inferior Vena Cava Filter Market Development in North America

Inferior Vena Cava Filter Industry Introduction:

Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market is a device established in inferior vena cava, the most prominent vein in the human body. The inferior vena cava filters are inserted below the kidneys to bypass the risk of pulmonary embolism (P.E.) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) when anticoagulation therapy is contraindicated within the patients. The inferior vena cava filters works by allowing the blood flow around the cornered clot. The commercially available inferior vena cava filters comprises of temporary filters and pulmonary filters.

Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market Size and Growth Rate:

Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market Size is expected to reach USD 1029.75 Million in 2023, with growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2018-2023

Market Drivers and Restraints:

These filters are used to capture an embolism, a blood clot that has broken loose from one of the deep veins within the legs on its way to the heart and lungs. They are gaining traction over the years as their absence ends up in embolism to cause a blockage of the pulmonary artery. The key issue that fuels the expansion of the world inferior vena cava (IVC) filter market is increasing in preference towards minimally invasive surgeries with improved medical imaging across several medical settings. Nevertheless, the high price of procedures related to the IVC filters hinders market growth. Conversely, rising digital catheterization laboratories are estimated to offer remunerative opportunities for the enlargement of the market.

Inferior Vena Cava Filters Industry Segmented as below:

By Application:

• Treatment Venous Thromboembolism

• Prevent Pulmonary Embolism

By Product:

• Retrievable IVC Filter

• Permanent IVC Filter

By Material:

• Non-Ferromagnetic Material

• Ferromagnetic Material

By End-user:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospitals

• Other End-users

Geographical Segmentation of the Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market:

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the world

Regional Analysis of the Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market:

North America is expected to hold the most significant share in the IVC filters market owing to an increase in the incidence of venous thromboembolism. According to U.S. International Society, there were around 100,000 to 300,000 venous thromboembolism related deaths which were reported annually, thus the prevalence, rise in demand for advanced treatment, an elevation in aging population within the North America region.

An increase in healthcare expenditure, raising awareness related IVC filters, an increase in the prevalence rate of deep vein thrombosis in the Europe region estimated to drive inferior vena cava filters market growth over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is an essential region for inferior vena cava filters market because of the rise in the adoption of IVC filters, an increase in government expenditure and healthcare infrastructure. Nevertheless, the high price of the IVC filters, lack of skilled professionals, and low awareness concerning lesser vena cava filter among key stakeholders are the major issues blocking the venous thromboembolism market in Middle East and Africa as well as in Latin America.

Top Companies mentioned in this market report are:

The major players operating in the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Medical, C. R. Bard, ALN, B. Braun Melsungen A.G., Braile Biomdica, VENITI, Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Volcano).

