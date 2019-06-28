Guarantee Commercial, International and College Radio Airplay

Longé Magazine artist management department is announcing guarantee radio airplay on commercial, college, and international stations. All stations report royalties and radio spins to the Nielsen Company, which then reports to Billboard charts. This service focus on getting one song the most radio play as possible. The radio spins based on the package selected by the client is a guarantee. On many projects, it’s shown the focus song end up getting more spins than the agreement.

The radio spins campaign consists of weekly reports, which can be supplied to clients on a Wednesday as reporting is achieved Tuesdays. The report includes DRT, Mediabase, and Nielsen. Musicians should have the song chosen for the radio spins campaign to register with Mediabase, Nielsen and Writer/composer association (etc., ASCAP, BMI or alike).

Clients who are interested in radio spins campaign must have the following to supply:

.mp3 file that is 320kbps

Biography

Picture (Cover Art preferred)

Social Media/Streaming/Website Links

Previous press if any (optional)

The radio campaign packages include a press release distribution and social media marketing with the campaign. Artist “song” is submitted to the leading global broadcast tracking source that tracks radio airplay of songs inside the US and worldwide on extra than five thousand plus radio stations. Our submission includes FM Terrestrial, College, Industrial, Non-industrial as well as lots of streaming internet radio stations.

Clients have a few opinions on how to place their order for the Guarantee radio spins campaigns. Placing the order directly with us at Longemagazine.com you will save 20%. The reason for this is due to the fact the other platforms charge us that fee.

1. Directly with us here: https://www.longemagazine.com/2018-03-18-16-25-14/guarantee-radio-play/view/form.html

2. Seoclerk: https://www.seoclerk.com/Audio-Music/679627/Gurantee-Radio-Play-for-1-Song

3. Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/imastercopy/get-1-song-guarantee-radio-spins-for-30-days

4. Zeerk: https://zeerk.com/jobs/audio-music/guarantee-radio-play-for-1-song-for-240/

The song is sent to radio programmer which includes: iHeart/ Clear Channel, Radio One/city One, Sirius XM, Radionomy, Shoutcast, TuneIn, Icecast, Radio.net, internet-Radio.com, Beasley Broadcasting, Bell Media, Cumulus, Emmis, Cox Radio, Entercom, international Radio, NewCap, Townsquare Media, Vista Radio, Wilks, NextMedia, Rogers, Welch Communications, Harvard, Streaming licensing, Streema, city Radio, BBC Radio Europe and lots of unbiased FM Terrestrial, commercial, Non-industrial, college and internet radio broadcasters streaming online.

Placing the order on longemagazine.com the process is as follow:

1. Fill out the form and submit

2. We receive the order request

3. We send out an invoice for payment

4. Once payment is received, we begin your campaign within 24-72 hours

5. Client receive weekly reports until the campaign is finish

Longé management looks forward to working on your next big hit song!

