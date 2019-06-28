Growth opportunities and latent adjacency in Government Cloud Market

According to a new market report published by MarketsandMarkets “Government Cloud Market by Solution (Cloud Storage, Disaster Recovery, Identity and Access Management, Risk and Compliance Management), Service, Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), Deployment Model, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The government cloud market size is expected to grow from USD 15.40 Billion in 2017 to USD 28.85 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period. The demand for government cloud is driven by various factors, such as lower IT costs, availability of compliant solutions, minimized human dependence, protection of enterprise data against disasters, and need for regulatory compliances.

Browse 62 Market Data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 119 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Government Cloud Market by Solution (Cloud Storage, Disaster Recovery, Identity and Access Management, Risk and Compliance Management), Service, Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), Deployment Model, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/government-cloud-market-1170.html

The cloud storage segment is estimated to contribute the largest market share in 2017.

Among solutions, the cloud storage segment is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The enormous data volumes that the local, national, and international governmental bodies and associated agencies handle create the need for a robust, secure, and cost-efficient storage infrastructure. The major factors driving the growth of the cloud storage segment include reduced cost of data storage, increasing demand for hybrid cloud storage, instant access and mobility, and easy deployment of cloud storage solutions.

Integration and migration segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

With the increasing deployment of cloud computing, the integration and migration services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The migration to the cloud enables the government organizations and businesses to move their computing assets, such as applications, databases, infrastructures, platforms, and email databases, to the cloud. Integration services offer the seamless functioning of the critical traditional systems with the cloud infrastructure and resolve the issues of interoperability.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1170

North America is expected to contribute the largest market share whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the government cloud market during the forecast period. The region is extremely responsive toward adopting the latest technological advancements, such as cloud and mobile technologies, in the government firms. The major growth drivers for this region are the large-scale investments in the implementation of cloud infrastructure, due to the growth in advanced applications and need for better control and visibility mechanisms. The APAC region is in the growth phase; however, it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global government cloud market. The increased government initiatives and ICT spendings in the APAC region are facilitating the growth in this region.

The major vendors providing government cloud solutions and services are Amazon Web Services (Washington, US), Microsoft (Washington, US), IBM (New York, US), Google (California, US), HPE (California, US), Oracle (California, US), Salesforce (California, US), Cisco Systems (California, US), Dell Technologies (Texas, US), VMware (California, US), Verizon (New York, US), CGI Group (Montreal, Canada), AT&T (Texas, US), SAP (Walldorf, Germany), NetApp (California, US), Informatica (California, US), Huddle (London, UK), Capgemini (Paris, France), CenturyLink (Louisiana, US), Citrix (Florida, US), Equinix (California, US), Fujitsu (Tokyo, Japan), NTT DATA (Tokyo, Japan), Red Hat (North Carolina, US), and NEC (Tokyo, Japan).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com