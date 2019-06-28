Global Surgical Glue Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

The global surgical glue market accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2018 and burgeoning over the forthcoming years. Some of the key drives influencing the market growth include emerging applications in regenerative medicine, growing number of surgical procedures, rising occurrence of cardiac-related diseases, increasing incidences of road accidents and advances in the development of new surgical glue. However, side effects associated with surgical glue and increasing minimally invasive procedures are inhibiting the market growth. Further, increasing popularity of plastic surgeries provides huge growth opportunity for the market.

Global surgical glue market segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and region.

Cyanoacrylate Dominate the Global Surgical Glue Market

Based on type, global surgical glue market segmented into collagen-based compound, cyanoacrylate, fibrin sealant, glutaraldehyde glue, hydrogel and others Cyanoacrylate held considerable market share during predicted period. Cyanoacrylate adhesive is a new, nonablative procedure using a proprietary formulation of cyanoacrylate adhesive. It has been developed for permanent closure of incompetent superficial truncal leg veins. Cyanoacrylate glue also differs from traditional glue, due to its special bonding conditions. This is because cyanoacrylate glue can only bond with a surface when there is moisture present. They are widely used in orthopedics for hardware fixation, but it has been of only limited use in plastic surgery for blood vessel anastomoses, wound closure, application of skin grafts, or hemostasis.

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Surgical Glue market

PBI’s global surgical glue market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. According to regional analysis. Asia Pacific accounted for larger revenue share in global surgical glue market with considerable CAGR. The growth in this region is due to growing population and rise in the number of people suffering from deadly diseases. Also, North America held considerable market share during estimated period owing to increasing spending on R&D of medical adhesive and rising demand of surgical glues essentially tissue friendly glue.

Strategic New Product Launches are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global Surgical Glue market further reveals that the key players increasingly adopting strategies such as launch of newer products, frequent product approvals, and long term alliance to improve market revenue share and gaining significant geographic presence across the region. For instance, Sealantis launched its pipeline product Seal-V which is the fastest, safest and most effective vascular sealant. Seal-V is a protein free strong biocompatible vascular sealant that allows precise control of the curing process for the vascular surgeries

Key player’s profiles in the report are Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (U.K), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (U.S), C. R. Bard Inc. (U.S), Cardinal Health Inc. (U.S), Cohera Medical Inc. (U.S), CryoLife Inc. (U.S), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (U.S), Johnson & Johnson (U.S), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan) and Sealantis (Malaysia).

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Surgical Glue Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2025” assesses the market performance over seven years forecast period over 2019-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period. Moreover, the report also includes the total revenue and volume for the market.

