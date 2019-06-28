Global Firefighter Tape Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

The global firefighter tape market accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2018 and burgeoning over the forthcoming years. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growing building and construction industry, growing number of construction across the globe and growing industrialization & population. However, development of alternatives to firefighter tapes are hindering the market growth.

Global firefighter tape market segmented on the basis of material, thickness, roll length, reflecting technology and region.

Polypropylene Laminates Dominate the Global Firefighter Tape Market

Based on material, global fiber cement market segmented into low density polyethylene, nylon, polypropylene, polyvinyl and others. Polypropylene held considerable market share during predicted period. Polypropylene tapes are ideal for all general sealing tasks. Polypropylene is a strong material that cannot be torn by hand so is best used with a bench or hand dispenser. This type of adhesive tape performs well at low temperatures and is a cost-effective alternative.

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Firefighter Tape market

PBI’s global Firefighter Tape market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. According to regional analysis. Asia Pacific accounted for larger revenue share in global firefighter tape market with considerable CAGR. The growth in this region is sue to existence of well-established industrial infrastructure, significant investment by leading industry players, prevalence of fire-related incidences and strong economic growth.

Strategic Expansion are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global Firefighter Tape market further reveals that the key players increasingly adopting strategies such as launch of newer products, frequent product approvals, and long term alliance to improve market revenue share and gaining significant geographic presence across the region. For Instance, in 2018, 3M Company has expanded its business by increasing its product portfolio by introducing elastic blend nonwoven tape for improved conformability and skin breathability.

Key player’s profiles in the report are 3M Company, Advance Tapes International Ltd, Arlon Graphics, LLC, Brady Corporation, Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited., Harris Industries, Inc., Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc., Lares International, Nitto Denko Corporation and ORAFOL Europe GmbH.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Firefighter Tape Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2025” assesses the market performance over seven years forecast period over 2019-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period. Moreover, the report also includes the total revenue and volume for the market.

Detailed Segmentation

By Material

o Low density polyethylene

o Nylon

o Polypropylene

o Polyvinyl

o Others

By Thickness

o Above 150 microns

o 100-150 microns

o Below 100 microns

By Roll length

o Above 100 m

o 50-100 m

o Below 50 m

By Reflecting Technology

o Glass bead reflection

o Prismatic

By Geography

o North America

• U.S

• Canada

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Venezuela

• Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

• Israel

