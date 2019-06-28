Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Expected to Reach $34.82 Billion by 2022

The global Endoscopy Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 34.82 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 25.58 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4%

The Research report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the Endoscopy Equipment Market, along with revenue estimates & forecasts and market share analysis.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include favorable government initiatives, rising number of hospitals and growing hospital investments in endoscopy facilities, technological advancements, and rising prevalence of diseases that require endoscopy.

Endoscopy Equipment Market segmentation:

• based on products

• based on applications

• based on end users

• based on regions.

The Major Players Opearting in the Endoscopy Equipment Market:

The major players in this market include Olympus (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), Ethicon (US), Fujifilm (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Hoya (Japan), CONMED (US), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), Cook Medical (US), Cogentix Medical (US), and B. Braun (Germany).

The Olympus Corporation is dominated the endoscopy equipment market in 2016. In the field of endoscopy, the company offers endoscopes, visualization systems, other endoscopy equipment, and accessories. These products are offered under categories such as gastroscopes, colonoscopes, laparoscopes, bronchoscopes, hysteroscopes, mobilescopes, laryngoscopes, cystoscopies, ureteroscopes, telescopes, endoscopic ultrasound, sphincterotomy, energy devices, imaging systems, camera heads, capsule endoscope sets, insufflation units, and non-capital equipment, among others.

Geographical Detailed Analysis for Endoscopy Equipment Market:

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the endoscopy equipment market, followed by Europe.

Factors such as a favorable reimbursement scenario in the US, rising incidence of cancer, increasing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment, increasing research activities to improve endoscopy, and implementation of a new funding model for Canadian hospitals are contributing to the large share of North America.

