Global Building And Construction Plastics Market Trends Report, 2025

Industry Insights
The market is witnessing tremendous improvements, in terms of technology and material, to reduce production cost and improve overall infrastructure. Furthermore, eradication of barriers to promote foreign investments and introduction of green building projects as a part of government’s integral initiatives are poised to stimulate the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.
Green building construction uses resources that help in minimizing environmental pollution. Plastics such as PET, low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and polystyrene (PS) are recyclable, durable, and exhibit high strength, which are likely to increase their utilization in the construction of green buildings. Therefore, burgeoning popularity of green buildings is expected to fuel the demand for plastics in construction.
Product Insights
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) dominated the global market with a revenue share of 41.0% in 2017. The factors that contribute to the growth of the segment are lightweight of PVC and its ability to be assembled & molded in a variety of shapes. Furthermore, polyvinyl chloride can be removed and recycled with ease and is suitable for use at inaccessible locations and exposed conditions. It is a versatile thermoplastic material that is used in the manufacturing of majority consumer goods. In addition, PVC is widely used in a variety of applications such as construction, healthcare, and electronics.
The demand for polyvinyl chloride is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to its suitability in fabrication of both rigid and flexible products. Numerous PVC substitutes are available; however, these alternatives are not as efficient and are less cost-efficient as compared to PVC.
Application Insights
Pipes & ducts were the leading application segment in the global building & construction plastics market with a revenue share of 36.5% in 2017. Plastic pipes and tubing systems are used within the building and on the outer premises for a variety of applications such as water service, plumbing, hydronic heating & cooling, fire protection, snow melting, and geothermal piping systems.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific was the leading revenue contributor in 2017. It is likely to observe increase in infrastructure spending over the coming years on account of rapid urbanization and growing population. The government project and infrastructure market in the region is expected to rise by approximately 7% to 8% every year over the next decade and reach over USD 5,300.0 billion towards the end of the forecast period.
Report Scope
Attribute
Details
Base year for estimation
2017
Actual estimates/Historical data
2014 – 2017
Forecast period
2018 – 2025
Market representation
Revenue in USD Million, Volume in Kilotons, and CAGR from 2017 to 2025
Regional scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa
Country scope
U.S., Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, Brazil
Report coverage
Revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends
15% free customization scope (equivalent to 5 analyst working days)
If you need specific information, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization