Fiberglass Fabric Market Size & Share, Industry Report, 2019-2025

Industry Insights

Fiberglass fabrics possess superior properties such as perfect electrical resistance and electric insulation, which enables its use as a prime reinforcement material in high-pressure laminates for printed circuit boards (PCBs). These PCBs are majorly used in computers, modems, consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication products, thereby stirring up the demand for fiberglass fabrics in application industries.

Glass fiber, a primary raw material is sourced from a limited number of suppliers or a sole supplier to maintain consistency in quality of fabrics. Growing demand for lightweight fiberglass with higher strength is leading manufacturers to constantly innovate, maintain standards for their products, and integrate across the supply chain to retain their customers.

Download this report, click the link below:

www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fiberglass-fabric-market

Product Insights

S-glass is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of revenue over the forecast period on account of its improved properties at elevated temperature as compared to E-glass fabrics. S-glass offers around 40.0% higher tensile and comprehensive strength, flexural modulus, and higher abrasion resistance as compared to E-glass, thereby escalating the demand for the product type in application industries.

Glass fibers such as C-glass, A-glass, D-glass and M-glass are also used in manufacturing of fiberglass fabrics, apart from S-glass and E-glass. These fibers are used in very specific applications where characteristics such as high chemical durability, high alkali resistance, low dielectric constant or high modulus is required.

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

E-Glass

S-Glass

Others

Application Insights

The wind energy sector is likely to post a CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value over the projected period, on account of production of longer blades through mass reduction, leading to increased energy output. Growing focus on renewable energy generation is also escalating the demand for fiberglass fabrics in the sector.

Regional Insights

Europe accounted for just over 25.0% of the global revenue in the same year owing to availability of raw materials, manufacturing facilities, and presence of major application industry players. Developed economies in the region including Germany, U.K., and France accounted for major revenue share owing to high penetration of the product in the construction and aerospace industries.

Central & South America is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% in terms of revenue over the forecast period on account of rapid development in the electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, and wind power generation industries. Turbine manufacturing in Brazil and Argentina is gaining momentum owing to rise in renewable energy production, which in turn is anticipated to supplement the growth of the regional market.

Report Scope