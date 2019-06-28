Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Centre Offering Effective Treatments for Various Gum Problems

Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Centre is a specialized dental practice based in New Delhi, India. It is one of the oldest dental practices offering unmatched dental services since its inception in 1973. The wide range of both simple and complex dental treatments offered at this coveted dental clinic include teeth whitening, zoom whitening, digital shade determination, cosmetic contouring, veneers and laminates, inlays and onlays, crooked tooth correction, tooth jewellery and cosmetic surgeries.

While providing an insight into Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Centre, its spokesperson stated, “Our dental centre owes its existence to the pioneering efforts of our founder, Dr. Shyam Garg, who is widely recognized for his outstanding contribution to the field of dentistry. The credit also goes to our other dentists who bring to the table years of experience, skills and passion for providing the most appropriate dental treatments available to patients. Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Centre today serves as an ideal choice for all those seeking quality yet pocket-friendly dental treatments.”

Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Centre is reputed for offering advanced, restorative, specialized, cosmetic, and implant dentistry procedures with utmost precision. Experienced in the fields of Periodontics, Prosthodontics and Endodontics, its dental specialists combine the latest advances in dentistry with a unique personal touch for offering treatments in the best possible way. Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Centre brings back the lost confidence and happiness to people’s life by restoring their smiles and dental health.

The spokesperson added, “As our aim is to make our dental treatments as effective as they can be, we keep incorporating modern technologies and equipping our dental centre with the latest equipment that results in better diagnosis and treatment. Take, for instance, the digital imaging that we are using. It is far more result-oriented than traditional x-ray dental films. Likewise, we use dental radiology to better diagnose conditions like tooth decay, bone loss, bone infection and more.”

Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Centre can be a reliable destination for people seeking result-oriented and cost-effective gums treatment in India. It boasts the state-of-the-art facilities for the treatment of various diseases related to gums, such as bad breath treatment, deep cleaning, gums surgery, socket preservation therapy, full mouth scaling and polishing, laser gum depigmentation, mobile teeth solution with splinting and gingivitis treatment Delhi.

Contact Information:

Dr. Garg’s Dental Centre

Z-7, Shop No.3, Rajouri Garden,

New Delhi – 110027 INDIA.

[Landmark: Near Delhi Metro Pillar No. 419, Opposite Kukreja Hospital]

Phone: 9891647510, 9810232685, 011-47595541

Email: drnimitgarg@gmail.com

Website: https://www.dental-clinic-delhi.com/gums-treatment.html