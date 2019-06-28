Automotive Chassis Market 2018 | Strategic Assessment by Leading Players: Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna, Schaeffler, CIE Automotive

According to the new market research report Automotive Chassis Market by Chassis Type (Backbone, Ladder, Monocoque, Modular), Material (Steel, Aluminum Alloy, Carbon Fiber Composite), Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV, HEV), Vehicle Type (PC, CV), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025, The global automotive chassis market is estimated to be USD 50.78 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% to reach USD 78.44 Billion by 2025. The growth of this market is fueled by growing vehicle production, increasing global demand for LCVs due to industrialization, and the increasing demand for crash safety.

Key Market Players:

The ecosystem of the automotive chassis market consists of manufacturers such as Continental (Germany), ZF (Germany), Magna (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Tower International (US), Benteler (Germany), CIE Automotive (Spain), Schaeffler (Germany), F-Tech (Japan) & KLT Auto (India).

Monocoque type chassis to hold the largest share in the automotive chassis market, in terms of volume

The monocoque chassis is projected to account for the largest share in the global automotive chassis market in 2025 as it is widely used in passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Its light weight construction helps in improving the fuel efficiency of vehicle.

Better space utilization and light weight construction are expected to increase the penetration of skateboard type chassis construction in electric vehicles

The penetration of skateboard type chassis construction is expected to grow at a faster CAGR than monocoque chassis. It can be attributed to the better space utilization and reduction in weight achieved by using this type of chassis. The entire battery pack can be kept inside the chassis, with its weight spread equally throughout the chassis. It also allows to use any kind of body construction over it, which is not the case in monocoque construction. Tesla uses this chassis construction in its Model S.

Asia Pacific: Leading the automotive chassis market

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of volume, of the automotive chassis market in 2025. The region comprises developing economies such as China and India. Vehicle production volumes have increased over the years, with OEMs in this region catering not only to the domestic demand but also to overseas demand.