Winds of Spirit Breezes to a Gold Medal in the Prestigious Nautilus Book Award

Palm Springs, CA, Jun 27, 2019 — Renee Baribeau’s elegant and original book Winds of Spirit: Ancient Wisdom Tools for Navigating Relationships, Health and the Divine has breezed to a Gold Medal in the prestigious Nautilus Book Awards.

Topping the highly-competitive Religion/Spirituality or Other Traditions category, Winds of Spirit has not only sailed ahead of the field in this annual awards that honors Better Books for a Better World, but has also captured the Body Mind Spirit President’s Choice and the Readers’ Choice Awards.

In Winds of Spirit (Hay House, 2018), readers can learn the ancient secrets of the winds, helping them to find their true pathway through life and achieving their own complete healing. Baribeau reveals her Wind Work® system, which relies on wisdom that has been used for centuries by shamans for ritual and by sailors for navigation.

Says Renee: “Like shamans and sailors, we can rely on wind, a natural force, for guidance. To orient our life, instead of using the magnetized needle of the compass…we can utilize the intelligence and astute sensitivity of our own bodies. Winds of Spirit teaches you how to connect with your true inner self, your spiritual magnetic north. By viewing the world from the perspective of this “sweet spot,” you will safely navigate through life and never get lost….No matter what wind may be blowing, traversing any situation is possible if you have proper bearings…you will find your way to clear blue skies, calm waters and safe harbors.”

Providing an entirely new approach to mastering a life of ease, grace and fulfillment Winds of Spirit, offers a deep look at how cultures have relied on wind for guidance through history, how the wind can be deployed for one’s benefit and inner knowing, how to engage with the wind to heal trauma and overcome challenges, how to enact wind rituals that can be used to point you on the path to happiness and prosperity, and much more!

Readers learn how to invoke 28 unique Wind Deities from around the world, as well as the Cardinal Winds from the four quadrants of the sky. Each Wind Deity relates to the inner landscape of life: Mind, Emotions, Body, and Spirit. You can open Winds of Spirit to any page to gain a deeper understanding of how these energies might be influencing their thoughts, feelings, and actions. And how to shift them!

“A truly magical book for the modern seeker,” says multiple bestselling Hay House author Collette Baron-Reid. And Sandra Ingerman, author of Soul Retrieval and Walking in the Light lauds Winds of Spirit as “a fabulous book that will transform you into a lover of the wind. Renee Baribeau is an exquisite wordsmith. Her writing emerges from the depth of her heart and soul as she writes about her life experience and how she healed herself….Truly one of the best books I have ever read…inspiring and unique.”

Baribeau, in fact, has been her own wind power laboratory. Wounded deeply by an absentee and estranged father, she carried anger, resentment and low self-esteem into a career as a restaurant owner and chef. Unchecked emotions nearly cost her everything, but it was aligning with the wisdom of the wind through shamanic practices that enabled her to learn about herself, touch her true heart, forgive and grow.

Renee went on to capture all of what she learned and more of what she discerned intuitively from her Divine connection into the Wind Work® system that provides her readers with simple and powerful steps for finding and keeping to their true north for a joyful, spiritually rewarding and purposeful life.

Today, Renee Baribeau is a wind whistler, soul coach, inspirational speaker, and workshop leader, known and respected for her down-to-earth approach. During her life, the wind gods have steered Renee’s recovery journey in many directions. A former chef, in 1987 she opened the first farm-to-table restaurant in Central New York, Brown Bagger’s, in Syracuse. In 2005, Renee established the Desert Holistic Network in Palm Desert, California, an online regional resource directory. Renee served as the Resident Shaman at We Care Spa in Desert Hot Springs. Since 2013, Renee has worked for Foundations Recovery Network, a national system of residential treatment facilities. More information is available on Renee and Winds of Spirit at www.thepracticalshaman.com .

Winds of Spirit, priced at $16.55, is available at selected bookstores nationwide, on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. It is also available at Kindle for $9.99.

