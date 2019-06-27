Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Trends and Development Report 2019

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Overview:

Fertilizers are the substances added to elevate the yield by supplying crops with the nutrients the soil lacks. Water soluble fertilizers are the kind of fertilizers that are dissolved in water and applied to plants at the base or foliage during the growing season. The addition of fertilizer often results in double or triples the yield.

Growth Drivers and Restraints of Water Soluble Fertilizers Market:

The key drivers of the market are its broader applications of a greenhouse, government subsidies for adoption of this technology, economic incentives with Fertigation to decrease groundwater consumption and increasing demand for micro-irrigation systems. The key constraints for this market are the price of that is higher as compared to other soil fertilizers and also its negative seasonal impact and need for high initial setup price. A broad Scope of a micro irrigation system in Asia creates opportunities for the acceptance of water-soluble fertilizers.

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Size and Growth Rate:

Fertilizers Consumption in 2014/15 is growing by more than 3% year-on-year. The water-soluble fertilizer industry was worth around USD 11 Billion and estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5%.

Detailed Segmented of the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market:

By type:

• Nitrogenous

• Phosphatic

• Potassic

• Micronutrients

• biofertilizers

• biostimulants

By application:

• fertigation

• foliar

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Geographical Segmentation:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

• Rest of the World

Regional Analysis of Water Soluble Fertilizers Market:

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the leading player in the world water-soluble fertilizers market majorly due to the increasing adoption rate of micro and merchandize irrigation systems in this region. In addition to that, the demand for water soluble fertilizers is also estimated to rise in this region.

Prominent Players of the Market:

Some of the major players identified in the world water soluble fertilizer market are Agrium Inc., Israel Chemical Ltd., The Mosaic Company, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Yara International ASA, Zuari Industries Ltd., Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative, Coromandel International Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers among many others.

The Scope of the report:

This report offers the current product and services market evaluation and the future estimation of the market. It helps us understand the market better through size anticipation and CAGR calculation to estimate the next market. It has a broader segmentation for better understanding of the enterprising of the market at a low level by segregating the market into smaller sectors.

Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

