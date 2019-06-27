Water Heater Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,”Water Heater Market by Type, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global water heater market size was estimated to be $32,603 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $48,519 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the specialty stores segment accounted for the maximum share in the global water heater market.

A water heater, also known as geyser, is a heating device that utilizes energy from various external sources to heat water. Water heater is available in various types such as instant water heater, storage water heaters, gas-based water heaters, and solar water heater. The selection of a proper water heater depends upon several important factors such as the type of building that it is to be installed into, requirements of the householder, availability of fuel types, fuel cost and efficiency of the system, installation and maintenance cost, storage and distribution temperature, and user safety.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5128

The growth of the global water heater market is driven by factors such as favorable government subsidies encouraging the use of solar water heaters, increase in numbers of hotels and hospitals, rise in disposable income of the consumers, and surge in concern among consumers regarding natural resources and energy. Moreover, rise in population and improved infrastructure in rural areas is expected to boost the global water heater market growth in the future.

Moreover, favorable government subsidies encouraging the use of solar water heaters, inclination of consumers towards the adoption of energy efficient systems have boosted the growth of the water heater market. Furthermore, rise in number of hospitals and hotels, and increase in population and improved infrastructure in rural areas is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global water heater market. However, and rising electricity prices and high operating costs of electric water heaters ,frequent outages and electricity shortage (in developing countries), and technical issues, may restrain the water heater market growth.

Top Key Players:

Smith Corporation

Ariston Thermo SPA

Bajaj Electricals Limited

Bradford White Corporation

Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd

Noritz Corp

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Rinnai Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Venus Home Appliances (P) Ltd.

However, technical issues, rise in electricity prices, and frequent outages and electricity shortage in developing countries act as the major restraints for the global water heater industry. On the contrary, rise in per capita income resulting in improved living standards is expected to fuel the global water heater market share.

The instant water heater segment dominated the global water heater market in 2017, accounting for 52% of the overall market revenue. The solar water heater segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in concern for energy-efficient products among consumers and stringent government norms to limit carbon emissions along with increasing penetration of advanced water heating technologies.

Do Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5128

Key Findings of the Water Heater Market:

Based on type, the instant water heater segment of the global water heater market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the residential segment accounted for 45.2% of the market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for 33.4% of the market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com