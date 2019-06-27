Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Analysis 2018-2026

Increasing incidences of gynecologic cancer and rapid use of ultrasonic aspirators in surgical cytoreduction procedures in cancer treatment is expected to fuel growth of the ultrasonic aspirators market during forecast period. For instance, in 2018, according to the American Cancer Society’s estimation, about 110,070 new cases of gynecologic cancer were diagnosed and about 32,120 deaths associated with gynecologic cancers were reported in the U.S.

Manufacturers are engaged in acquisition activities to strengthen its product portfolio. For instance, in April 2018, Olympus announced plans to acquire lithotripsy system including ShockPulse-SE and CyberWand manufactured by Cybersonics, Inc. CyberWand is a dual probe electromechanical device capable of fragmenting and aspirating calculi in kidney, bladder, or ureter.

Moreover, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to increase demand for ultrasonic aspirators to gain substantial growth in the global ultrasonic aspirator market. For instance, as per Global Burden of Disease (GBD) estimation, neurological disorders contributed to 6.3% (94,608 case of neurological disorder) of the global burden of diseases in 2015.

A long with neurosurgery, ultrasonic aspiration is beneficial in various general surgical applications such as partial pancreatectomy, liver lobectomy, pyloric surgery, cholecystectomy, various benign/malignant masses, adrenalectomy, and nephrectomy/partial nephrectomy.

Furthermore, increasing number of research involved in the utilization of the ultrasonic aspirator to enable removal of the tumors in specific body parts will propel the overall market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, as per published report in Open Researcher and Contributor ID (ORCiD), researchers at Neurosurgery Department, Regional University Hospital, Carlos Haya Avenue, Malaga, Spain, introduced a series of nine consecutive cases of purely endoscopic resection of intraventricular tumors with the help of an ultrasonic aspirators specific for neuroendoscopy.

Key players operating in the ultrasonic aspirator market include Stryker Corporation, Olympus Pvt. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sring GmbH, Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd, Xcellance Medical Technologies, Misonix, Cybersonics, Inc., Meta Dynamic, Inc., and InnoSound Technologies, Inc.