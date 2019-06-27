UK Spray Rendering Now Covers All Of England And Wales

The team at UK Spray Rendering Ltd can now cover the whole of England and Wales and can apply render to any building anywhere in the two countries.

Spray rendering a building has many advantages, not the least of which is that it can cover up walls which have become weathered and where brickwork has become worn and mortar joints are wearing, providing the property with an updated and completely fresh appearance.

However, appearance is just one benefit. Rainfall in the UK has increased by some 20% over the past 30 years, and according to the National Building Specification “wind-driven rain in highly exposed locations can readily penetrate the mortar joints of unrendered solid walling. This penetrating moisture may cause severe disruption to internal finishes.”

Of course, some locations may suffer from the weather more than others, such as properties on the coast anywhere in England and Wales. Where damp does get through walls it can cause mildews and moulds to form on internal walls which in turn can cause problems for allergy sufferers, and anyone else who breathes in the spores.

Furthermore, using a render can reduce maintenance costs to the point of almost non-existence. Some renders can last as long as 50 years, meaning that there is no need for repointing, and no need for painting either, since the colour is in the render itself.

There are many different types of render and it is necessary to consult a specialist in order to select the best type for purpose. Some buildings may require a breathable render and in this case the answer would be a monocouche render which is coloured and also breathable. This type of render can usually be applied to a wall in only one coat and may be as little as 1mm thick.

Certain renders may be better in some conditions that others. For instance, in a coastal area where there will be salt in the air and may also often be wind-driven rain, a flexible synthetic silicone render may be the right choice. This type of render is extremely weather-resistant and is also resistant to cracking. It is also semi-permeable which allows gases to permeate and is ideal if internal walls are likely to suffer from any condensation. It is supplied ready-mixed and is available in a range of colours.

UK Spray Rendering Ltd is a leading company engaged in the application of render to exterior walls of any type of buildings in England and Wales and can provide render for any type of physical location or building material.

