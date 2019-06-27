U.S. Lawns Offers Commercial Landscape Maintenance Services in Fort Myers

Businesses in Fort Myers can attract more customers by having a beautiful and healthy landscape. U.S. Lawns works closely with owners to create a maintenance plan that keeps their commercial landscape uniform and free from debris and unwanted plants.

[ORLANDO, 6/27/2019] – Located in the Gulf Coast, Fort Myers is a town for people who want to hit the beach this summer, with its white sand and clear water, according to the state’s tourism site Visit Florida. To add to the natural experience, the city also has the J.N. Darling National Wildlife Refuge. It has over 245 bird species and a vast expanse of mangrove forests that create suitable habitats for animals that live there.

Businesses can attract customers by giving their property the same natural look that the city’s beaches and forests have. U.S. Lawns helps these commercial property owners do so by providing professional landscape maintenance services.

Importance of Commercial Landscaping

U.S. Lawns has observed that customers are attracted to businesses that exert effort to enhance their location’s appearance. As such, the company makes sure that these owners have green grass, weed-free flower beds, and healthy plants all year long.

Apart from creating a space that captivates customers, a well-maintained landscape also keeps them safe. Business owners don’t have to worry about people tripping over fallen tree branches and slipping on walkways because of poor irrigation. This is why U.S. Lawns works closely with its customers in creating a landscape management plant that suits their property’s needs.

Landscape Maintenance Plan Essentials

There is no one-plan-fits-all for U.S. Lawns, but they do suggest that the following are essential to any maintenance plan:

• Pruning – Removing individual branches and buds from trees and other plants is essential to keeping them healthy, as it improves air movement and keeps dead branches from falling and causing accidents.

• Trimming, Mowing, and Edging – U.S. Lawns’ crew helps their customers maintain uniform grass height through regular mowing and trimming. They also edge the grass to keep walkways clean of any overgrowth.

• Weeding – The crew also removes unwanted plants that leech nutrients from grass and other plants.

• Cleanup – U.S. Lawns also does regular cleanups, especially during winter and spring, where plants need to be prepped for winter and summer.

The company does its best to give businesses in Fort Myers attractive and safe landscapes through proper maintenance. U.S. Lawns also serves other areas in Lee County like Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, and Estero.

About U.S. Lawns

U.S. Lawns has more than a decade of experience in commercial landscaping. It provides landscape maintenance, landscape improvement, lawn care, snow and ice management, hardscapes, irrigation, tree care, and multi-site services in over 250 locations across the country. The company’s owner/operators are well-versed in the landscaping needs of their communities, so their customers always get services that are personalized for their property.

To learn more about U.S. Lawns and its services, visit https://uslawns.com/locations/fl/ft-myers/