The future of high-efficiency geotextiles

When geotextiles first became commercially available back in the 1960s, they were intended for purposes other than geotechnical. What we now term “woven” and “non-woven” geotextiles were manufactured to be used as carpet backing or for use in the furniture industry, it wasn’t until some bright individual saw the potential as a geosynthetic that these materials became used extensively in the applications that we see them used in today. Woven and non-woven geotextiles were installed primarily as a separation layer between the subgrade and the aggregate placed on top preventing the two layers from mixing under the pumping action of wheel-loads.

As we developed our understanding of these fabrics and how they worked, materials were introduced in the ’80s that were specifically manufactured for use as soil reinforcement materials. Geogrids and high strength woven geotextiles were presented as the next generation geosynthtics, engineered to outperform standard woven and non-woven geotextiles with their ability to interact with aggregates. By offering a much higher degree of reinforcement and confinement, these materials prevented the aggregate from spreading under wheel loads improving the performance of the road along with decreasing the amount of aggregate required to construct it.

To view summary of this report, click the link below:

http://tinyurl.com/yxpamy6p

All these materials share the same challenge in that they can become clogged over time. As water moves back and forth through the roadway, fines are washed out and can plug the tiny pathways in the fabric. Geogrids have an open structure that will undoubtedly allow water to pass; however, geogrids are typically paired with a non-woven geotextile to provide separation, and it is this layer that is subject to clogging. Depending on the site conditions, subgrades and fill materials, some installations behave better than others. However, over time, flow rates will typically decrease to the point where the fabric acts more as an impermeable membrane than a geotextile.

By preventing, or restricting the flow of water by the geosynthetic, water tends to accumulate at this point, lubricating the aggregate and subgrade altering their ability to provide support. Rutting and pot-holes can result in increasing the maintenance requirements and decreasing the lifespan of the roadway.

Download In-Depth Research Insights, click the link below:

http://tinyurl.com/y4dlwqdc

To address this issue, Tencate Mirafi developed the RSi line of high-efficiency geotextiles which are specifically designed to allow better movement of water and decrease the potential for clogging. The fabric is woven from high strength filaments in an open pattern to increase the number, as well as control the size of these pathways resulting in a material with a higher number of smaller openings, allowing water to pass through while trapping the fines in place. Apparent Opening Size or AOS typically influences flow rates through a geotextile, this is a measurement of the size of openings in the fabric but fails to quantify how many of these openings there are. Mirafi’s line of RSi Fabrics is tested to a new standard called the Pore Size distribution, that not only measures the size of the openings but also quantifies how many of each size there are. This makes it much easier to match up against a given soil condition.

Tencate Mirafi’s line of RSi fabrics provide all the desirable features of a high strength woven geotextile while decreasing the risk of wet conditions developing that would be extremely detrimental to the performance of the roadway.