RAM Peripherals LTD Promotes 3D Printers for Educational Use

RAM Peripherals LTD offers colleges and universities free demonstrations to promote the use of 3D printers in educational institutions.

[27/06/2019, Merton] – RAM Peripherals Ltd. has been promoting the value of 3D printers to educational institutions since 2018. The company offers free demonstrations to institutions that wish to discover how they can use these devices in an educational setting.

Educational Demonstrations

Schools, colleges and universities interested in learning the educational value of 3D printers can contact RAM Peripherals Ltd. and arrange for a demonstration free of charge.

Purchasing a 3D printer is a decision that requires research and in-depth information. The company is willing to provide such information during the demonstrations, which range 30 to 60 minutes in length, depending on whether the institution already has experience in using 3D printers. Organizations that are already familiar with the devices can receive advice on how they can optimise classes using 3D printers.

Registered STEM Ambassadors handle all 3D printer demonstrations.

3D Printer Bundles

RAM Peripherals Ltd. offers schools and institutions of higher learning educational bundles so that they can incorporate 3D printers to their curriculums. The bundle features a Plug & Play CraftBot XL 3D printer, which has a build volume of 300 x 200 x 400 millimetres and is capable of connecting to Wi-Fi networks for remote uploading and control. This printer model operates more precisely and runs more quietly than other models, making it ideal for a classroom setting.

The bundle also includes associated safety accessories, Craftware 3D printer slicer software, a year’s access to online lesson plans and one pack of Kapton sheets.

About RAM Peripherals Ltd.

RAM Peripherals Ltd. has been a hardware provider for over 30 years. The company supplied disc duplicator machines to the United Kingdom but has since expanded its services and products. From its head office in South Wimbledon, RAM Peripherals Ltd. offers its services to the United Kingdom, Ireland and France.

Learn more at https://www.ramperipheralsltd.co.uk.