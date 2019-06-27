Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the computer/peripherals, communications, and consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and military/aerospace industries. The global PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $89.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for PCB in the communication industry, growth in connected devices, and advancement in automotive electronics.

Browse 107 market data tables and 142 figures spread through 205 pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market”

In this market, different types of PCB such as Standard Multilayer, Flexible, HDI/Microvia/Build-Up, IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid Flex, Others are used as substrate. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that standard multilayers will remain the largest substrate type due to increasing demand in computer and communication industries. The rigid-flex substrate is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for smartphone and display applications.

Within the PCB market, computers/peripherals will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increasing demand for computer systems in business, healthcare, and educational sectors. The consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for connected devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive, and growth in consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products. Increasing usage of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for PCB in this region.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the PCB industry, include miniaturization of printed circuit boards, growing demand for high speed data and signal transmission, and development of green PCBs. Zhen Ding Technology Holding, NOK Corporation, TTM Technologies, Unimicron Technology, Compeq Manufacturing, Young Poong Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology, Ibiden Co., and others are among the major PCB manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global PCB market by end use industry, by product type, laminate material, raw material usage, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global PCB market by end use industry, by product type, laminate material, raw material usage, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Computer/Peripherals

• Communications

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Electronics

• Automotive

• Military/Aerospace

• Others

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Rigid 1-2 Sided

• Standard Multilayer

• Flexible Circuits

• Rigid-flex

• HDI/Microvia/Build-up

• IC Substrate

• Others

By Laminate Materials Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• FR-4

• FR-4 High Tg

• FR-4 Halogen Free

• Standard & Others

• Flexible (PI,PET,…..)

• Paper

• Composites

• Others

By Raw Material Usage [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Glass Fabric

• Epoxy Resin

• Kraft Paper

• Phenolic Resin

• Polyimide Film

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

• Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– South Korea

– India

– Taiwan

• The Rest of the World

This 205-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/pcb-markets.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global PCB market by end use industry (Computer/Peripheral, Communication, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Military/Aerospace, Others), substrate (Standard Multilayer, Flexible, HDI/Microvia/Build-Up, IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid Flex, Others), laminate material type (FR-4, flexible, Paper, CEM and others), laminate raw material usage (Glass Fabric, Epoxy Resin, Kraft Paper, Phenolic Resin, Polyimide Film), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?