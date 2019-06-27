Prebiotic Ingredients: Popularity of Probiotic Variants Challenge Growth of Industry

Prebiotics are food ingredients that create favorable atmospheres for the growth of probiotic bacterial cultures. These ingredients increase the generation of essential vitamins and boost digestion capabilities for the consumer. The promotion of good bacteria in the human body also assist in regulating and optimizing the functions of the immune system, reducing the risk of disease. While, a number of dietary supplement varieties are losing in terms on consumer perception, prebiotics on the other hand is witnessing positive responses. However, probiotic ingredients continue to dominate the food and beverage industry and are key to limiting the adoption of prebiotics. Growing consumer curiosity and awareness about research on dietary products is anticipated to assist in the growth of prebiotics. Researchers in the University of Copenhagen stated a lack of clear evidence behind the benefits of consuming probiotic products. Consequently, prebiotics manufacturers are promoting the combined consumption of prebiotics and probiotics for optimal results. A study of the global prebiotic ingredients industry is compiled and published in the report titled, “Prebiotic Ingredients Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027” that has been added to the extensive research repository of Market Research Hub (MRH). While dietary supplements and functional foods containing prebiotics has long been consumed in developed countries such as those in Western Europe and North America, recent years have witnessed a massive rise of activity by prebiotics ingredient manufacturers in the countries of the Asia Pacific, in a wide range of food and beverage brands, resulting in a multi-million dollar opportunity for the industry.

The wide range of opportunities in the region require a holistic approach towards product pricing, which needs to be aimed towards consumer spending capabilities, in addition to optimized consumer awareness initiatives, by key industry participants.

Prebiotic Ingredients Market: Report Overview

The report on prebiotic ingredients provides the readers with an exhaustive analysis on the landscape of food ingredients around the globe. Diet-based forecasting models include a complete methodical analysis of the research publications and primary interviews with manufacturer as well as consumer data.

The report also includes detailed interviews conducted by leading market analysts with industry majors, dietary experts, and industry analysts to provide validation for the production volumes and relevant operational assumptions in the study.

The prebiotic ingredients report also foresees the performance of the market’s progress in terms of volumes forecast by different categories including the cost of manufacturing and raw material, in addition to factors such as the growth of dietary supplements market.

For each of these categories, essential business development strategies and market projections adopted by key market players for specific strategies has also been included in the report.

Valuable insights which can be helpful for manufacturers operating in the prebiotic ingredients are provided in the report. Assessment of barriers to market entry, market expansion strategies, pricing analysis and supply-demand equation makes the report the most credible source of information for business professionals interested in the prebiotic ingredients market.