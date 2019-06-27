Kwon & Jabbour Dental Announce New Services

Walnut Creek, California- June 27, 2019-Kwon & Jabbour Dental is pleased to announce their implant & cosmetic dentistry along with general dentistry for the entire family dentistry services available at their Walnut Creek, CA office. The services include CEREC Same Day Crowns, clear braces including Invisalign or ClearCorrect, Sleep Dentistry and professional teeth whitening. With the addition of the treatments, Kwon & Jabbour Dental can improve patient experience and results.

Kwon & Jabbour Dental has made it easier than ever to get restorative crowns that look natural, while not making patients wait weeks to create. All aspects of creating the crown are done in their Walnut Creek office, including scanning, designing, and then milling the crown to its final shape. The fantastic aspect of Same Day Crowns with CEREC is having the crown completed in one visit, avoiding the need for a second appointment or wearing a temporary crown. Drs. Kwon & Jabbour invest in digital technology which is highly accurate which provides for precision fit crowns and eliminates goopy and uncomfortable impressions. Digital dentistry greatly enhances the patient’s experience while providing amazing results. Kwon & Jabbour Dental is dedicated to staying up to date on the latest innovations in dentistry to better serve patients for all their dental needs.

Clear braces are also now available. Kwon & Jabbour Dental offers Invisalign and ClearCorrect as part of their lineup of corrective treatments for alignment problems. Bad bites affect over half the population. With clear aligners, individuals can fix these issues, with a comfortable, removable option that is virtually invisible. Drs. Kwon and Jabbour are both certified Invisalign providers, for which extensive training is necessary to earn.

Dr. Jabbour had this to say about the benefit of Invisalign over traditional braces, “Invisalign enables better brushing and flossing habits, as you can reach every tooth easily without having to manipulate the floss around wires. Patients can also enjoy the ease of eating and drinking freely, without the worry of pulling brackets or snapping wires.”

Patients at Kwon &Jabbour Dental receive comprehensive care beyond checking for cavities and cleanings. Drs. Kwon &Jabbour examine each patient with a total wellness perspective, understanding that oral health is connected to overall health. Sleep related breathing disorders greatly impact a person’s health and signs of sleep disordered breathing occur early in childhood. Drs. Kwon &Jabbour understand and can identify patients at risk and have screening methods as well as a protocol to assist patients who have upper airway resistance to obstructive sleep apnea. They have partnered with physicians to develop a protocol to provide the care necessary to control sleep related breathing disorders.

Additionally, Kwon &Jabbour Dental are excited to provide professional teeth whitening services with multiple options tailored to individual need and budget. Drs. Kwon and Jabbour offer many different choices for whitening based on each patients goals, sensitivity levels, and cost. Whitening can range from professional level whitening using disposable trays like “go whitening”, having custom made home whitening trays, and the ultimate whitening experience with KORWhitening, which is a combination of custom home whitening and an in-office treatment that delivers outstanding results with minimal sensitivity.

Lastly, Kwon & Jabbour Dental have developed a focus on Implant dentistry. Implant dentistry is tooth replacement from single tooth, a quadrant, to full arch denture alternatives. In addition to dentures and bridges, our Walnut Creek CA dental implant dentists can rebuild your smile. In fact, whenever it is feasible, dental implants are currently the highest standard in tooth replacement worldwide.

With the addition of the latest technology, Kwon & Jabbour Dental is one of the top destinations in the Walnut Creek, CA area for cosmetic and restorative dentistry.

For more information about Kwon & Jabbour Dental, visit their website at https://www.kandjdental.com/. For questions, please contact Dr. Julie Kwon at (925) 930-8465.