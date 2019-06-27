KIPP & ZONEN’s DustIQ wins the Megawatt Jadeite Award at SNEC2019 in Shanghai

Kempten, Bavaria (webnewswire) June 27, 2019 – From June 4th to 6th of 2019, “SNEC2019 International Solar Photovoltaic and Smart Energy (Shanghai) Exhibition and Conference” was successfully held in Shanghai, China. Kipp & Zonen, known for its leading solar radiation measurement instruments, exhibited at SNEC and presented its innovative new product DustIQ for soiling measurement to the “SNEC Top 10 Highlights” selection committee. Kipp & Zonen and the Chinese Meteorology team of OTT HydroMet are proud to inform that DustIQ won the Megawatt Jadeite Award.

The “SNEC Top 10 Highlights” awards started in 2011 and have been held for the ninth time this year. This selection event is an affirmation of the cutting-edge technology and products of exhibitors. The “Top 10 Highlights” awards have four awards, namely the Terawatt Diamond Award, Gigawatt Gold Award, Megawatt Jadeite Award, and Honorary Award. After professional review by experts, the new soiling monitoring system DustIQ won the Megawatt Jadeite Award.

On behalf of Kipp & Zonen, Leo Teng, technical manager at OTT HydroMet in China, accepted the trophy and certificate granted by the organizing committee. “It not only represents the honor but also shows that our new DustIQ has won recognition and praise in the solar energy market,” says Leo Teng.

DustIQ uses Kipp & Zonen’s new innovative Optical Soiling Measurement (OSM) technology to monitor optical transmission losses caused by dust and dirt on photovoltaic modules. It has no moving parts and does not require sunlight to measure soiling.

DustIQ provides information for solar power operation systems to determine accurately when and where to clean. Because you can set a soiling ratio alarm in the system software to indicate when a certain level of contamination is reached and the PV module needs to be cleaned. Where – due to its superior price/performance ratio, you can install a network of several DustIQ units to monitor pollution changes throughout the plant.

“DustIQ is moving in the direction we have envisioned,” says Xander van Mechelen, Senior Director Meteorology at OTT HydroMet. “It has been installed in research and photovoltaic projects around the world. Many customers have completed preliminary testing and added DustIQ to their plant performance evaluation systems.”

More Information about the DustIQ: www.otthydromet.com/kippzonen/DustIQ/

ABOUT OTT HYDROMET

OTT HydroMet delivers valuable insights for experts in a wide range of applications. Proudly formed from six strong brands, the OTT HydroMet Group offers the combined strength and expertise of leaders in the fields of water quality and quantity, weather and climate, solar radiation and renewable energy, agro-meteorology and telemetry, and more, with over 500 years of combined experience in environmental measurements.

