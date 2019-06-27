Increasing Oral Problems to Aid Growth of Asia Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market – TechSci Research

Advancements in technology to bolster Asia-Pacific electric toothbrush market through 2024

According to a report published by TechSci Research on “Asia-Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market By Bristle Type, By Head Movement, By End User, By Sales Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024”, Asia-Pacific electric toothbrush market size is predicted to grow at a decent pace throughout the forecast period. The growth of the market is majorly attributable to the growing technological advancements in the consumer electricals industry. Moreover, rising prevalence of periodontal diseases is another major factor driving the demand for electric toothbrush. Additionally, growing oral health concerns among patients owing to periodontal diseases or periodontitis are pushing the users to adopt various oral hygiene products to prevent swelling of gums, which in turn, is driving the demand for electric toothbrushes.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 110 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “ Asia-Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market “

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/apac-electric-toothbrush-market/4058.html

In terms of end user, the Asia-Pacific electric toothbrush market is categorized into adult and children. Among the end users, the adult category accounted for majority of the Asia-Pacific market for electric toothbrush in 2018 and it is predicted to remain as the dominant category during forecast period as well. The growth of the category is majorly due to oral complications being more prevalent among the adults.

In terms of distribution channel, the electric toothbrush market is categorized into store-based retail and non-store-based retail, of which the former accounted for majority share in the market, in 2018. However, non-store-based retail is also witnessing healthy growth owing to growing popularity of the e-commerce market. Moreover, e-commerce and technology are transforming this category with new user experiences, where existing brands and small start-ups alike are racing to embrace e-commerce, making this channel even stronger.

In terms of countries, the Asia-Pacific electric toothbrush market is categorized into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Indonesia. Among the countries, China is predicted to be the largest market for electric brushes in Asia-Pacific on account of quick adoption of new technologies among the people of the country.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=4058

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“Asia-Pacific electric toothbrush market is anticipated to witness a positive growth landscape over the course of next five years. The market is growing owing to rising demand for electric toothbrushes owing to their various benefits in comparison to manual brushes. Moreover, other features of electric toothbrush such as pressure sensor technology, head replacement reminder, and real-time data transfer to smart gadgets are further expected to push their demand across the region.“ said, Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“APAC Electric Toothbrush Market By Bristle Type, By Head Movement, By End User, By Sales Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024” has evaluated the future growth potential of the Asia-Pacific electric toothbrush market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in Asia-Pacific electric toothbrush market.

Browse Related Reports

Global Electric Facial Cleansers Market By Brush Type (Silicone Brush and Bristle Brush), By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail and Non-Store-based Retail), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/-electric-facial-cleansers-market/4001.html

India Personal Grooming Market By Product Type (Hair Dryer, Hair Straightener, etc.), By End User (Individual Customer & Institutional Customer), By Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Institutional Sales, etc.), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-personal-grooming-market/3879.html

Asia-Pacific Wireless Headsets Market By Type (On-Ear Headsets & Earbuds), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores & Online), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/asia-pacific-wireless-headsets-market/3741.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading Asia-Pacific market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 Asia-Pacific clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research-based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking Asia-Pacific and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com