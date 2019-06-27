Home Textiles: The big opportunity

Growth in end-use sectors, such as hospitality and residential, along with the rising awareness about changing home décor trends is estimated to drive the global market.

Growing real estate market and improving standards of living have resulted in an increased spending on home decoration and interior. This is also projected to be one of the key factors augmenting market growth over the forecast years. In addition, changing trends in home furnishing is expected to boost the market growth further.

North America was the largest regional market in 2018 and is expected to maintain the dominance over the forecast period. Countries, such as U.S., U.K., Germany, India, and China, witnessed an increased demand for home textiles due to rise in disposable income and rapid urbanization. In U.S., average expenditure on household textile was USD 115 in 2017. Moreover, increased number of retail outlets and online portals are contributing to the market growth.

Major market participants are investing more into R&D to fulfill the changing consumer demands and increase their product portfolio. Innovations, such as wood curtains and dyed fiber for UV protection, are also driving the global market. Key companies in this market include Welspun Group, Springs Global, New Sega Home Textiles, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Shenzhen Fuanna, Trident Group, Marvic Textiles, Shanghai Hometex, Honsun Home Textile Co. Ltd., and Hunan Mendale Hometextile Company Ltd.

