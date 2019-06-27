Higher Ranking Offers Tips On Technical SEO

Newport, Victoria- June 26, 2019- Higher Ranking is excited to share a few tips on improving technical SEO, for better results. There are several tactics a marketing firm can employ to increase traffic and help clients get the most out of their marketing campaign dollars. Highlighting points that every marketer should be doing, Higher Ranking provides insight on the top tips and tricks of the industry.

One of the top tips, Higher Ranking suggests is crucial to every campaign is the need to be mobile friendly. With over 4.3 billion mobile phone users, creating websites that don’t have the perk of being mobile-friendly is counterproductive. Not only is being mobile-friendly excellent for visitors, but it also is a Google favorite when it comes to ranking. Google’s Mobile-Friendly Test, os helpful with determining how well a site is optimized.

People not only visit websites by phone, but they are also impatient for pages to load. Another critical factor Higher Ranking SEO points out is to know the site speed. They offer up that there are free tools available to check, including Google Page Speed Insights and GTmetrix. Founder and Director of Higher Ranking, Kym Wallis has stated, “ The average length of time a person waits for a page to load is roughly two seconds, any longer, they will be hitting the back button. For this reason, improving site speed can effectively reduce bounce rates. A score above 50, should be the ultimate goal” on the importance of optimizing website speed for visitors.

Images are one of the best features to include on a webpage. People are visual learners and are stimulated by graphics as well as videos. However, having the wrong size photo could spell disaster. Compress images to downsize, not only for the sake of proper viewing but also to increase response time.

The URL can often be one of the most significant factors in technical SEO. It is an excellent time to drop keywords and tell readers precisely what they are getting when clicking the link. Higher Ranking adds when creating URLs to include relevant keywords, avoid fillers, and keep to 50-60 characters.

Duplicate content is one of the worst things a website can contain. Higher Ranking indicates that marketers should check for duplicate content and delete while creating new content to improve rankings. They point out that duplicate content will confuse Google, thus interfere with the ultimate goal of gaining better visibility.

