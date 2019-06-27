Global Sterilization Equipment Market by Service and End User from 2019-2030 | Top Key Players Sterile Technologies, Andersen Products

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Sterilization Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global sterilization equipment market is estimated to be over US$ 7.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

The global sterilization equipment market is driven by increasing investments in healthcare and research facilities for obtaining contamination free environment and equipment. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding diseases and infections caused as a result of non-sterile conditions has been crucial in contributing to the rising demand for sterilization equipment. Similarly, increasing number of surgeries worldwide has been crucial in contributing to the growth of sterile equipment market. However, stringent rules and several other regulatory scenarios are likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

Major Players in the Sterilization Equipment Market

The top key players in the global sterilization equipment market are Sterigenics U.S., LLC, Cantel Medical. , Belimed, 3M , Getinge AB, STERIS plc., Sterile Technologies, Inc. , Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US, LLC., Andersen Products, Inc., and SAKURA SI CO., LTD.

Market Segment by Services

1. Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services

2. E-Beam Sterilization Services

3. Gamma Sterilization Services

4. Steam Sterilization Services

5. Other Sterilization Services

Market Segment by End Users

Sterilization Equipment Market by Regions

The global sterilization equipment market can be segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of World (ROW). The region of North America dominated the sterilization equipment market, which was then followed by Europe and then the Asia Pacific region. It has been forecasted that North America will be dominant in the global sterilization equipment market as a result of factors like the increased funding from both private and public organizations and several others, the increasing Research and Development projects, the rise in adoption of the latest technologies.

