Food chain franchise opportunities in india

First Fiddle restaurant is one of the largest restaurant chains in India and it is run by Priyank Sukhija famous face in food and beverage industry. The brand of first fiddle is Lord of the drinks, Jlwa, The flying saucer cafe, Teddyboy, Plumbybentchair and Dragonfly experience. After winning the heart of India, The brand of of first fiddle restaurant next focus on global expansion.

First Fiddle Restaurant is offering franchise opportunity for its major brand and it is one the most profitable franchise opportunity in India. Lord of the drinks is one of the longest restaurant and bar chains in Asia. After capturing the Mumbaikar’s heart Jlwa step towards global expansion in Europe. Dragonfly Experience is a joint venture of priyank sukhija and greatly known rapper Badshah. Plumbybentchair is also a joint venture with business tycoon Natasha Jain co-founder and CEO of Bentchair.

Food and Beverage industry is one of the fastest growing industries in India. Food and beverage have a huge audience. People of Indian found of taste and the place where global taste serves on his platters. People love to spend quality time with family and a special one in a restaurant where the ambiance and taste give him/her good vibes. so if you want to invest capital in any business than food and beverage is a good choice for today’s era.

The Brand of First Fiddle i.e. The Lord of the drinks is available across all major city of india like Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai and coming soon in Banglore, Kolkata and Lucknow. Jlwa is currently in Mumbai and aimed for global expansion. while Flying saucer cafe is in Delhi and Lucknow. so, First Fiddle Restaurant is offering for top 10 food franchise in India and also offering franchise opportunity for longest restaurant chains in India.

