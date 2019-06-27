Do you pay or do I pay? | Da-Milano

First aid when buying a wallet.

Everyone has to believe it once, a new wallet. The old one is worn out or really not possible anymore. Often you are looking for exactly the same one you already had or one that looks a lot like it. But then the model appears to be no longer available. no worries, Duifhuizen shares 6 simple tips to find a wallet that fits you in no time! You use a wallet daily and are full of personal attributes. That is why our wallet must be practical and have a nice appearance. And once you have a new wallet, you should use it.

WHAT DO YOU TAKE WITH YOU

Consider what you think is important about a wallet and what you want to put into it. Ask yourself questions such as: How many cards do I take with me, do coins have to fit in, do I want to fold the bills?

SIZE MATTERS

Decide for yourself what size you want, because this can vary from a large ladies’ wallet/billfold to a practical card holder that fits in a small bag or pocket.

In general, men often go for a Secrid card holder or a compact billfold from the Castelijn & Beerens brand. The ladies among us vary a lot. So choose what you find useful or take a small wallet for example when you go out and only need the badly needed cards.

NATURE OR ART!

Most purses are made from leather or imitation leather. You use your wallet every day. If you want the wallet to last for a longer period of time, it’s best to opt for leather. This has the longest lifespan, is easy to maintain and becomes more and more beautiful as it is used. Can’t it be better?

YOUR MATCH

Choose a model and a color that suits you. You can go for a timeless leather transfer wallet or for a zipper wallet with a striking color, print or special details. Always keep step 1 and 2 in mind when making this choice.

WHAT DOES IT COST?

A wallet is a good investment! You use it every day so it is important that all your important cards are properly retained. A wallet can be slightly more expensive in a ratio than, for example, a bag. This is because a wallet consists of many different separate parts, all of which are assembled by hand. Therefore keep a price for yourself in mind that you want to spend for your wallet.

SAFETY FIRST!

Nowadays we can all make contactless payments. That is why there are now many wallets protected against reading RFID and it is not possible that others from your cards.

View all men’s wallet online

With these tips, you will quickly find out what kind of wallet you are looking for. The search filters on the left side of the website ensure that a selection of wallets appears with your wishes. If you prefer to see the purses in real life? Then visit one of our stores. Our colleagues are happy to help you!