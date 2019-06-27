Dehumidifier Market to witness excellent revenue growth, emerging trends & forecast to 2026

Dehumidifier is a household appliance that reduces the level of humidity in air to improve the air quality. These appliances are used for health and comfort reasons or to eliminate musty odor due to increased humidity levels in the air. They make residential and commercial places less hospitable for the growth of allergens such as dust mites, mold, and mildew.

The growth of the global dehumidifier market is driven by rapid development in the real estate sector leading to construction of residential buildings & schools, hospitals, and departmental stores. In addition, increase in awareness towards health and changes in weather conditions are the major factors expected to drive the demand for dehumidifiers.

Moreover, growth in awareness about the benefits of maintaining indoor air quality in commercial sectors such as offices and malls is anticipated to boost the market growth. However, high cost of dehumidifiers and the seasonality of the product are the major restraints of the market. Improved standard of living and increase in disposable income of consumers are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market.

Major Players: DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l (Italy), AB Electrolux (Sweden), General Filters, Inc. (U.S.), Haier Inc. (China), Heat Controller, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.), Therma-Stor LLC (U.S.), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), and Sunpentown International Inc. (U.S.).

The dehumidifier market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into refrigerant type dehumidifier and chemical absorbent dehumidifier. Applications covered in the study include commercial, industrial, and residential. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the dehumidifier market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 are provided to showcase the financial competence of the market.

