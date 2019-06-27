cheap gucci women clothing

Think the hottest sneakers this season and Gucci’s latest kicks come to mind. Easily overtaking Balenciaga’s Triple S and Fila Disruptor II as the It shoes of fall, Gucci Flashtrek is cheap gucci for sale

currently on everyone’s hitlist for good reason. According to the latest edition of the Lyst Index, Gucci’s new ugly-cool sneakers have cinched a spot on the top 10 list of fashion’s hottest brands and products.

This new take on the dad sneaker has kicked off with a bang. But what sets Gucci Flashtrek apart from the rest is its uncanny resemblance to a hiking boot. Recent trends have shown that the chunky sneaker aesthetic is now deemed ‘cool’ with the addition of technical canvas, leather and rubber. Spot the rubber lug soles that make this pair a winner in our eyes—whether you’re talking about a relaxing walk or a recreational hike.

Latest offerings come in crystallised and studded options, akin to jewellery for your kicks if you're feeling jazzy. What we love about Gucci Flashtrek is all in the details—from the rubber Gucci patch in SEGA font to the hiking-inspired eyelets. To no surprise, the shoes are celebrity-stamped with stars including Hailey Baldwin and

Kylie Jenner repping it on the streets.

Want to shop this pair of sneakers for yourself? Here’s where you can get it for the lowest base price:I know, I know, it is a little too soon to be blogging about Gucci since their newly revamped Paragon boutique was just covered here hours ago (click here for a look), but some things need to said about the Italian luxury house’s most coveted shoe of the season. Officially known as the Flashtrek Sneakers (and not Journey as previous reported), some colour combinations are for the ladies only, like the pair shown above. Other pairs, like the green/black combo, are unisex. So now you know.