Wooden Street Embellishes your PC Nook with Captivation and Comfort of Various Computer Table Designs

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

A computer is a true friend of those teenagers who have fought for it all the way to play their NFS, and for those adults who have their business going with the scroll of mouse and click on the screen. For such people, a computer needs a computer table with design that makes it the most snugly as well as stunning for the computer hours.

So, Wooden Street has introduced an outstanding range of computer tables with designs that can be the most voguish for a trendy study. With storage or without storage, there are computer tables that can be outstanding for every place.

Each of the computer tables is designed in Sheesham wood or Mango wood. Along with it, there are finishes of honey, teak, walnut, mahogany, and natural finish to enhance the beauty with so many choices.

Not only is it about the durability of Sheesham wood or mango wood, but Wooden Street has so many designs offered in computer tables that cannot leave anyone restful without browsing through it.

Some of these computer table design are mentioned below:

Computer Table Designs with Storage Shelves:

Computer tables with storage shelves are a saviour for those who are either too messy or with the dilemma of lack of space. A shelf below is sufficient to occupy the books and mess for a more organized computer desk.

One such computer table design is Hawkins Solid Wooden Computer Desk from Wooden Street. This computer table is a broad table with a thin drawer for keyboard, and there is a shelf underneath that is a hidden chamber to organize the stuff within.

Computer Table Designs with Full Fledged Storage:

For those study units, that need a place for keeping the books, stationary stuff, computer or lappy altogether in one place, a computer table design with storage for all becomes a necessity.

Here, computer tables like Jerold from Wooden Street are ideal for organizing everything in one place. There are slots and shelves above that can be a rack for the books. Followed further is a broad plinth that gives ample space to study, keyboard drawer and a footrest below makes it a comfy computer desk on one side, while the other side has ample storage drawers and cupboards.

This together makes it a full-fledged computer table design.

Small Computer Table Design:

Sometimes, a computer table is not just judged by the facilities that it offers along; it is the computer table design that makes it more attractive furniture for the place.

Just like Wooden Street has Declan computer desk that is a completely contemporary computer table design. The table is edged with seams of two sizes and below are curvy legs with the support and style of metal along.

The fancy display and the wide table make it perfect for a modish abode.

Computer Table Design With Single Storage:

For a home office, nothing can be better than a computer table design that gives sufficient space for comfy seating and ample storage for binding the office clutter.

Exemplary to it is Horsley computer table with storage from Wooden Street. This computer table is followed by two broad storage drawers beneath that is amiable for storing stuff like files and folders that are essential for an office even inside the home.

The catalogue does not end here as there are many other computer table designs that Wooden Street has. Also, Wooden Street serves “customization” services so that one can trim the perfect furniture for the home.

For further information, you can contact Wooden Street at 91-9314444747 to serve you 24*7.

Conclusion:

These are some of the computer table designs that Wooden Street has for every living space depending upon the measure of the home, the requirement of the place, and commendable designs.